ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine Meadows, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley

(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Frey Ranch Distillery owners share new products and partnerships with other local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Colby and Ashley Frey are excited to share the expansion of Frey Ranch whiskey to California, Las Vegas and Arizona next year. They’ve recently partnered with Blind Dog Coffee to create a bourbon barrel aged coffee and Dorinda’s Chocolates to bourbon infused bonbons and truffles. Both are sold at their tasting room (1045 Dodge Lane, Fallon, NV) which is opened on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. beginning again Jan. 7 after the holidays.
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bicyclist Fatality Occurs on Sacramento Highway

A highway bicyclist fatality accident involving a man from Ohio occurred on December 17 in a collision with a motorist. The collision occurred on Highway 99 just past the on-ramp for Bruceville Road at around 5:00 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report stated that the Ohio man, age 64, was peddling his bike along the southbound lane in the right shoulder when he was struck by a 58-year-old Sacramento man in a Mazda.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Reno

Pet of the week: Buck

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Humane Society Events Coordinator Kait Cole joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Pet of the Week, Buck. Buck loves other dogs and he needs a home without cats.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
NEVADA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada

If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
NEVADA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roger Marsh

California witness photographs hovering shiny object

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy