Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Powerful quake jolts Northern California; 70K without power
RIO DELL, Calif. — (AP) — A powerful earthquake that residents described as “violent" rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, leaving 11 people injured and 70,000 without power as a rain storm was about to roll in, officials said. The magnitude 6.4...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
N-DOT announces timetable for I-15/Tropicana interchange demolition
NDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead for temporary full closures of I-15, Tropicana Ave., and associated ramps in January 2023. The closures are necessary as the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project moves into a critical phase known as “Dropicana.”
Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley
(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
KOLO TV Reno
Frey Ranch Distillery owners share new products and partnerships with other local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Colby and Ashley Frey are excited to share the expansion of Frey Ranch whiskey to California, Las Vegas and Arizona next year. They’ve recently partnered with Blind Dog Coffee to create a bourbon barrel aged coffee and Dorinda’s Chocolates to bourbon infused bonbons and truffles. Both are sold at their tasting room (1045 Dodge Lane, Fallon, NV) which is opened on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. beginning again Jan. 7 after the holidays.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bicyclist Fatality Occurs on Sacramento Highway
A highway bicyclist fatality accident involving a man from Ohio occurred on December 17 in a collision with a motorist. The collision occurred on Highway 99 just past the on-ramp for Bruceville Road at around 5:00 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report stated that the Ohio man, age 64, was peddling his bike along the southbound lane in the right shoulder when he was struck by a 58-year-old Sacramento man in a Mazda.
4 Great Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FOX Reno
Pet of the week: Buck
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Humane Society Events Coordinator Kait Cole joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Pet of the Week, Buck. Buck loves other dogs and he needs a home without cats.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada
If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Paradise Post
California earthquake: How to build an earthquake emergency kit to prepare for the Big One
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked the coastline in Northern California Tuesday morning causing some gas leaks and property damage is a reminder of how important it is for every Californian to have an earthquake emergency supply kit. A basic emergency supply kit should include the following items. Store them...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
California witness photographs hovering shiny object
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLO TV Reno
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
