ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings mount biggest comeback in NFL history, clinch NFC North after falling behind 33 points

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAQot_0jmJlJuR00

The Minnesota Vikings rallied from 33 points down to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime and clinched the NFC North in doing so.

A massive fourth quarter for the Vikings sent it to overtime

Led by Jeff Saturday, the Colts had lost six of their last seven games and were clearly looking to end that streak from the moment the Vikings deferred the opening toss.

Starting with an impressive 49-yard kick return, the Colts took advantage of a productive first drive with a field goal. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Former Vikings defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo blocked the punt and JoJo Domann scooped the loose ball up for a 24 yard return touchdown.

Opposite a 10-0 lead with 8:12 left in the first quarter, the Vikings couldn’t seem to catch a break as star running back Dalvin Cook broke off a massive 40-yard run and then fumbled, resulting in a Matt Ryan touchdown to give the Colts a 17-point lead, their largest all season.

The Vikings were able to hold the Colts to another field goal and the score improved to 20-0.

The Vikings ran a fake punt. Ryan Wright sailed a pass. The Colts had the ball in Vikings territory and came out with another field goal for a 23-0 lead.

When it seemed things couldn’t look any bleaker for Minnesota, NFL leading receiver Justin Jefferson went down after a hit from Bobby Okereke toward the end of the second quarter and boos from fans stopped or the first time until he cautiously rose and headed to the medical tent.

With almost 6 minutes left in the second quarter, Julian Blackmon picked off a pass intended for Jalen Reagor in the red zone and ran it in for a touchdown.

A brief moment of hope arose and faded for the Vikings as KJ Osborn made a big catch that the Colts successfully challenged.

Momentum shifted in the third quarter

The tides began to turn with nine minutes left in the third quarter when Osborn made another big catch to put the Vikings in position for their first points of the game and scored when Cousins dished him the ball again in the end zone.

After a Colts field goal, the Vikings marched down the field and CJ Ham made it over the line for back-to-back touchdowns with a minute left in the third quarter.

Jefferson scored a touchdown to start the fourth quarter and bring the score to 36-21.

The Colts were nowhere to be found on offense in the second half and Cousins found Adam Thielen for a 1-yard touchdown with 5:30 left.

With three minutes left Chandon Sullivan appeared to make a fumble return touchdown that was null due to a dead ball call, a situation Sullivan faced for the second time that day.

That call seemed like the absolute breaking point for the Vikings as Sullivan threw his helmet on the field and coaches screamed while teammates held him back.

After Cook's clutch touchdown to send it to overtime, that dramatic moment became a distant memory as the Vikings fought to pull out the win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Raiders stun New England after ridiculous Patriots mistake on frantic final play

The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 14-point lead on Sunday then rallied for a stunning victory over the New England Patriots on an absurd final play. With 3 seconds remaining in regulation of a game tied at 24-24, the Patriots had the ball at their own 44-yard line. Mac Jones handed off to Rhamondre Stevenson with New England apparently willing to settle for overtime. But they didn't get there. Stevenson ran through the Raiders defense inside the Las Vegas 35-yard line. He lateraled backward to receiver Jakobi Meyers who ran back toward midfield and launched the ball toward the 50-yard line.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

Ekeler's Edge: Austin's Pro Bowl campaign video, fantasy debates & former Chargers TE Antonio Gates

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back with Matt Harmon for another great episode of Ekeler's Edge. This week, the guys talk about the Pro Bowl campaign video the Chargers' social media team put out and play a game of "this or that" as a fantasy debate before welcoming former Chargers TE Antonio Gates to the show.
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Rhamondre Stevenson is back on his feet, and then some. At just the right time for fantasy managers, too. After seeing his Week 14 cut short by an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, Stevenson bounced back in a huge way Sunday, running for 172 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Let's not talk about that lateral, though.)
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
111K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy