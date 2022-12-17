ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoy1047.com

Overturned truck shuts down traffic

According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. As much of...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Texas A&M University-Texarkana president announces her retirement

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer notified her faculty members, staffers and students Tuesday that she plans to retire in the summer of 2023. “This announcement is truly bittersweet,” Cutrer said. “I love this university. I love our students. And I love working in...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

TXDOT crews prepared for artic blast

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is ready for whatever mother nature has in store this week. There's more than 6,000 lane miles that make up the TXDOT Atlanta District, which includes the Texarkana area. TXDOT crews will begin Wednesday morning spreading a brine solution on the bridges...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Spay/neuter ordinance in effect

The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Arctic blast arrives Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill rolls into the ArkLaTex on Thursday bringing some of the coldest weather since our Snowmageddon in 2021! In fact, most of the lower 48 states will be shivering by Friday morning!. Here's the local timeline with this cold front:. By noon on Thursday, the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

5 Arrested After Chase, Stole $6K In Items From Texas Beauty Store

The 5 Women Pictured Above Took A Nice Long Ride To Go Steal From A Store And Are Now Facing An Even Longer Ride In Jail. I wonder sometimes if folks who choose to cross state lines to commit a crime know that the whole "cops stop at the border" thing you see in the movies, doesn't really work in real life and law enforcement will pursue you until you're caught.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hard freeze warning out for Four State region

South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
Eagle 106.3

Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?

Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Teams arrive for Independence Bowl

Hornets, Savage Storm to meet again in Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark. CONFERENCE USA MEDIA DAY: LaTech not getting much respect in preseason college football predictions.
TEXARKANA, AR
THV11

Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arctic cold is coming -- 6 degrees forecast for Thursday night

Widespread showers, and possibly some embedded thunderstorms, will return to the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. However, no severe weather is expected at this time. A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

By Friday, Magnolia's daytime high won't get above freezing

Bitterly cold weather will arrive in South Arkansas next week – on Friday, the high temperature isn’t expected to get above freezing. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts overnight lows at or below freezing going into the Christmas weekend. Temperatures for the coming week will top out at about 51 on Sunday before the arrival of cloudy conditions on Sunday night.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTLO

Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties

Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Solicitation operation nets three arrests

26-year-old Edgar Perez-Gonzalez, 22-year-old Juan Sanchez-Mendoza, and 25-year-old Brandon Farris were arrested separately on December 14 in Texarkana, Texas, after agreeing to meet a police investigator who was posing as a 15-year-old. Perez-Gonzalez and Sanchez-Mendoza each allegedly agreed to pay the undercover investigator $120 for sex. Farris allegedly offered the...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Ricky Griffin of Sulphur Springs on Lindale warrants for Theft of Property valued at between $2,500 and $30,000 and Credit or Debit Card Abuse. He’s in the Titus County Jail under a $32,500 bond. Daniel Reyes Gomez. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Daniel Reyes Gomez of...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy