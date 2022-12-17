Read full article on original website
KSLA
Texarkana outreach center prepares to help community ahead of winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Extra cold temperatures are expected to hit the ArkLaTex later this week, and many organizations have begun preparing for the weather. Christie Lewis brought bags of winter items to Randy Sams’ Outreach Center in Texarkana on Monday, Dec. 19. “I’ve had a lot of people...
hopeprescott.com
TYSON FOODS MAKES LARGE DONATION TO THE ROC ANGELS CHRISTMAS DRIVE FOR 15 TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Tyson Foods of Hope are pictured with a mountain of donated toys, clothes, blankets,. coats, and toiletries. The donation was made by the management and team members of. Tyson Foods for the 15th consecutive year. This year, Tyson raised more than $8,700 in. drive which will help the ROC Angels...
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. As much of...
KSLA
Texas A&M University-Texarkana president announces her retirement
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer notified her faculty members, staffers and students Tuesday that she plans to retire in the summer of 2023. “This announcement is truly bittersweet,” Cutrer said. “I love this university. I love our students. And I love working in...
KTBS
TXDOT crews prepared for artic blast
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is ready for whatever mother nature has in store this week. There's more than 6,000 lane miles that make up the TXDOT Atlanta District, which includes the Texarkana area. TXDOT crews will begin Wednesday morning spreading a brine solution on the bridges...
Popular Texarkana Restaurant Closes Doors to Open New Location Soon
If you thought something looked a little amiss at The Pavilion Shopping Center on Saint Michael Drive in Texarkana over the weekend, then you would be correct. What Restaurant in Texarkana is Closing its Doors?. Reggie's Burgers, Dogs and Fries location at The Pavilion has closed after 10 years. They...
ktoy1047.com
Spay/neuter ordinance in effect
The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
foxsportstexarkana.com
CHRISTUS St. Michael Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Welcomes Dr. Darius “Trey” Mitchell III
(TEXARKANA) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announces the addition of Dr. Darius “Trey” Mitchell III working alongside the highly trained orthopedic surgery team at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic -Orthopedics. “Early on, I realized I wanted to take care of athletes and began a...
KTBS
Arctic blast arrives Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill rolls into the ArkLaTex on Thursday bringing some of the coldest weather since our Snowmageddon in 2021! In fact, most of the lower 48 states will be shivering by Friday morning!. Here's the local timeline with this cold front:. By noon on Thursday, the...
5 Arrested After Chase, Stole $6K In Items From Texas Beauty Store
The 5 Women Pictured Above Took A Nice Long Ride To Go Steal From A Store And Are Now Facing An Even Longer Ride In Jail. I wonder sometimes if folks who choose to cross state lines to commit a crime know that the whole "cops stop at the border" thing you see in the movies, doesn't really work in real life and law enforcement will pursue you until you're caught.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
Baby, It’s Gonna Get Really Cold This Week in Texarkana! Will We See Snow?
Don't panic but it's going to get super cold this week. We are talking crazy, silly, stupid cold. Yes, an Artic Blast of freezing temperatures is heading our way. Right now for Thursday night, the forecast is predicting temperatures anywhere between 9 degrees to 12 degrees. Yikes and we just are not used to temperatures that low in our area. More on that forecast below.
KSLA
Teams arrive for Independence Bowl
Hornets, Savage Storm to meet again in Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark. CONFERENCE USA MEDIA DAY: LaTech not getting much respect in preseason college football predictions.
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
magnoliareporter.com
Arctic cold is coming -- 6 degrees forecast for Thursday night
Widespread showers, and possibly some embedded thunderstorms, will return to the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. However, no severe weather is expected at this time. A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of...
magnoliareporter.com
By Friday, Magnolia's daytime high won't get above freezing
Bitterly cold weather will arrive in South Arkansas next week – on Friday, the high temperature isn’t expected to get above freezing. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts overnight lows at or below freezing going into the Christmas weekend. Temperatures for the coming week will top out at about 51 on Sunday before the arrival of cloudy conditions on Sunday night.
KTLO
Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties
Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
ktoy1047.com
Solicitation operation nets three arrests
26-year-old Edgar Perez-Gonzalez, 22-year-old Juan Sanchez-Mendoza, and 25-year-old Brandon Farris were arrested separately on December 14 in Texarkana, Texas, after agreeing to meet a police investigator who was posing as a 15-year-old. Perez-Gonzalez and Sanchez-Mendoza each allegedly agreed to pay the undercover investigator $120 for sex. Farris allegedly offered the...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Ricky Griffin of Sulphur Springs on Lindale warrants for Theft of Property valued at between $2,500 and $30,000 and Credit or Debit Card Abuse. He’s in the Titus County Jail under a $32,500 bond. Daniel Reyes Gomez. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Daniel Reyes Gomez of...
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
