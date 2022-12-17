Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
NBC Sports
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish
The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I’d rather win another Super Bowl than another MVP award
Three weeks from today, the regular season will be over. The hay will be in the barn for any and all major awards. The most major of the major award is the Most Valuable Player. It means a lot to media and fans and those who wager on the outcome....
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: If Patrick Mahomes isn’t the MVP, I’m not sure what’s wrong
The Chiefs needed overtime to do it, but they were able to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday. After throwing three picks to keep the Broncos in the game last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrific day in Houston. He finished 36-of-41 passing for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added five carries for 33 yards, including a 5-yard TD run.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots coach hospitalized after collision with Saints player
A scary scene unfolded Sunday in New Orleans before the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with a Saints player who was practicing punt returns at Caesars Super Dome, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on completing 20 passes in a row: “That doesn’t sound like me”
During Sunday’s overtime win over the Texans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 36 of 41 passes. He finished the game with 20 straight completions. In a post-game phone conversation, I asked him if he knew he’d done that. “I did not know that at all, and that doesn’t...
NBC Sports
Did NFL screw up review of late Raiders touchdown in game vs. Patriots?
The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of the craziest plays in NFL history, but you could make a strong case that the visiting team at Allegiant Stadium never should have been in that position in the first place. The Patriots went up 24-17 with...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors don't sweat their regular-season schedule
As Dub Nation wishes and hopes and waits for the trade that may or may not come, there should be a modicum of comfort in knowing the Warriors do not live for the regular season. That lesson was learned 78 months and one day ago. Their NBA-record 73 wins in...
NBC Sports
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
NBC Sports
Bengals score two touchdowns off two Tom Brady turnovers
The Bengals are taking control in Tampa. After the Buccaneers got off to a hot start, Tom Brady has committed two third-quarter turnovers — an interception and a fumble — and the Bengals have scored touchdowns after both. The Bengals also kicked a field goal after getting good field position following a strange failed fake punt by the Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
Sean McDermott praises Devin Singletary for not scoring touchdown on final carry
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for not scoring.
NBC Sports
Five 49ers receive most Pro Bowl fan votes at their positions
Several 49ers players topped Pro Bowl fan voting along with the team, which collectively received the most votes in the NFL. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all received the most fan votes for their respective positions. Voting began Nov. 15 and ended Thursday, with fan votes counting one-third toward determining the final 88 Pro Bowl players. Player and coach votes represent the remaining percentage.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes does some of his most amazing work while in “panic mode”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made another amazing play on Sunday, with a cross-field throw to tight end Travis Kelce that looked like a hook shot in basketball. I spoke to Mahomes after the game by phone. I asked him if he ever amazes himself with what he does and how he does it.
Comments / 0