We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. These days, we're all well-versed in "zoom casual," or dressing for the office from the waist up. Since 2019 — and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — the amount people working from home in the U.S. grew from approximately 9 million to 27.6 million (via United States Census Bureau). This sharp increase also meant a change in fashion — buttoned sweaters replaced structured blazers, per GQ, and elastic waistbands became preferable to zippers and belts. However, as more and more employees commute back to their actual workplaces, rather than their couches, it's time to upgrade our office attire (via Forbes).

2 DAYS AGO