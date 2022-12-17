Read full article on original website
Metaverse Tokens Flow, Apecoin Plummet Double-Digits Over The Week
Despite several bullish metrics in the NFT market, metaverse tokens, like the rest of the industry, still can’t shake the Fed. It’s been a bearish past week, fueled by the hawkish Fed’s 50 basis point hike, wiping off nearly $62 billion from the cryptocurrency market, per data from Coingecko.
Binance Joins US Crypto Lobbying Group Chamber of Digital Commerce
The move comes as U.S. lawmakers scramble to figure out how to regulate the fast-moving and complex sphere. Binance is stepping up its regulatory efforts in the United States. Today, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume announced that it has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, an American lobbying group, to "help establish policies that benefit and protect users."
Bitcoin Wallet Maker Foundation Raises $7M to Expand Self-Custody Push
The maker of the Passport hardware wallet, which promises "airgapped security," just raised a seed round to expand its product offerings. Amid growing interest in self-custody solutions, Bitcoin-centric startup Foundation Devices announced today that it has closed a $7 million seed funding round. The Boston-based company said that it will use the cash to continue developing its crypto “digital sovereignty” products, which include both hardware and software wallets.
Grayscale Weighs Tender Offer for 20% of Shares in Its Deeply-Discounted Bitcoin Trust
If the SEC again blocks Grayscale's attempts to convert its Bitcoin product into an ETF, the firm has other options to help investors. With the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hitting deeper discounts by the day, the firm's CEO is now weighing new options for how to shore up investors should the trust fail to get converted into a Bitcoin ETF.
Inside Nigeria's Ambitious Push of Cashless Society, eNaira CBDC
Nigeria is capping cash withdrawals in order to drive adoption of its CBDC the eNaira—but will people embrace the central bank’s vision?. Nigeria’s push to adopt digital currency and move towards a cashless society shifted into high gear on December 6, when the country’s central bank announced a cap on cash withdrawals, either over the counter or via ATMs. The new policy affects more than 200 million people, and its impact could be far-reaching and dramatically unpredictable.
Visa Teases Ethereum Collab, Aims to ‘Actively Contribute’ to Crypto Development
The payment company released a paper Monday exploring the potential for crypto auto-payments. Global payments giant Visa signaled its stronger, sustained interest in crypto on Monday, releasing a paper outlining how the firm could one day collaborate with the Ethereum network on automatic payments. The paper, sparked by an internal...
Portion of Bitcoin Supply Held by Retail Investors Reaches All-Time High: Glassnode
Retail investors are accumulating more and more Bitcoin, according to blockchain data from Glassnode, setting a new peak. About 17% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply is now held by retail investors, according to recent public blockchain data curated by analytics firm, Glassnode. “Not perfect yet, but solid for a...
‘Financial Regulators Should Be Limited to Centralized Actors’: Coinbase CEO
The Coinbase CEO called for stricter regulations on centralized firms while promoting innovation for crypto-native technologies. Smart contracts shouldn’t be regulated the same as centralized custodians, argued the Coinbase chief. In a recent blog post, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared a “realistic blueprint” for regulating cryptocurrencies and restoring trust...
Decrypt’s 2022 Crypto Project of the Year: Polygon
Amid a contagion-fueled crypto winter that has sent a chill through VC firms, coin holders, and NFT collectors alike, one project above all has made undeniable strides towards onboarding the masses and having the infrastructure to support them: Polygon, Decrypt’s pick for crypto project of the year. In 2022,...
What Are Proof of Reserves And Why Do They Matter?
Crypto’s latest obsession has been executing proof-of-reserve attestations. But what do they mean, and are all attestations created equal?. Proof of reserves has been the talk of the town in the wake of the FTX collapse, with the investor community demanding exchanges provide attestations of their crypto holdings. But...
The Biggest Story in Crypto in 2022: Contagion—From Terra to FTX
There’s hardly a project, protocol, or institution that hasn’t felt the sting of contagion in 2022. The lucky ones are ending the year having had to downsize their workforce to weather what seems to be an increasingly severe crypto bull market. The unlucky ones—and there have been many—are facing liquidation, lawsuits, and jail time.
BlockFi Petitions Bankruptcy Court to Let Clients Withdraw Blocked Assets
Importantly, the funds in question are those that were not stored in BlockFi’s flagship interest-bearing accounts. Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has petitioned the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to allow clients to withdraw cryptocurrencies that are held in their BlockFi Wallet Accounts. This request does not impact withdrawals or transfers from...
Banking Committee Chair: US Regulators Should ‘Maybe’ Ban Crypto
Senator Sherrod Brown added, though, that banning cryptocurrencies would be “very difficult” as activity would go offshore. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has suggested that U.S. federal agencies, such as the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), should “maybe” consider a ban on cryptocurrencies.
This Week on Crypto Twitter: SBF Arrested! Binance Withdrawals Spike! Former President Pitches NFTs!
The industry kept a beleaguered Twitter buzzing this week with not one, but three talking points. Just when you thought the torrent of gossip was starting to subside in Cryptoville, this week crypto Twitter was slammed by a barrage of news that turned it back into its usual self: a festering hive of gossip, hot takes, judgements and speculation.
Meta Says It Still Believes in Metaverse—Stock Is Down 64% Since Name Change
The social media giant has dumped billions into its nascent metaverse project so far, with little to show for it. While 2022 has been a tough year for the tech industry, Meta has had an especially rough run. Its stock has dropped 60% since the company changed its name in October 2021, when its stock traded at $323.57 per share. Currently, Meta is trading at $114.74, according to MarketWatch.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Changes His Mind on Extradition to US
Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said today in Bahamian court that he no longer intends to fight extradition to the United States, after previously being against the move. However, the plan surprised his lawyer, prompting courtroom confusion—and the judge ultimately sent the FTX founder back to prison. Bankman-Fried...
