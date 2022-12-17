The social media giant has dumped billions into its nascent metaverse project so far, with little to show for it. While 2022 has been a tough year for the tech industry, Meta has had an especially rough run. Its stock has dropped 60% since the company changed its name in October 2021, when its stock traded at $323.57 per share. Currently, Meta is trading at $114.74, according to MarketWatch.

