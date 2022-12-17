ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald
2d ago

Bears know how much range you have and just wait at the charging stations to welcome you. Everyone has seen those bears in the river greeting the salmon running upstream. No different here, bears figure things out.

Reply(1)
12
yzhassen
2d ago

I wonder what happens when you run out of electricity in the back country… so does someone else come bring a gas can full of electricity for you or do you just plug it into the nearest tree🤔

Reply(1)
12
eddiebob
2d ago

Electric snowmobiles? Hopefully they can easily be retrofitted with a gas engine, otherwise the whole thing is trash..

Reply
16
