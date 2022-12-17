ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

5 events to help celebrate Winter Solstice

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — December 21st marks the Winter Solstice for our part of the world. It's the day we have the least amount of sunlight and the longest night of the year. There are a few places hosting Winter Solstice events for families. The Hillsborough Arts Council hosts...
RALEIGH, NC
Feed Durham packs groceries for 800 households

DURHAM – Feed Durham is spreading hope and stability to households that are struggling to make ends meet by packing and giving away close to a thousand grocery bags for the Christmas season. Last weekend, over 150 volunteers gathered at a private residence to pack 18,000 pounds of fresh produce and chicken for 800 households in Durham and Moore County, where hundreds of residents' food spoiled during a five-day power outage earlier this month.
DURHAM, NC
This Clayton home's Christmas decorations are breathtaking

Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights. Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights.
CLAYTON, NC
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. "It's our holiday parade," said...
DURHAM, NC
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!

Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Viv's Fridge opens Raleigh location

RALEIGH, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard is expanding her smart refrigerator business to the Triangle. The newest Viv's Fridge location is outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. in Raleigh. "We found that the relationship between a wine shop and Viv's Fridge is symbiotic. We wanted...
RALEIGH, NC
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman

I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
DURHAM, NC
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She's doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: "How is she doing?". Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
Durham leaders discuss future of old police headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are discussing what to do with the former site of the city's police headquarters. The 4.5-acre site at 505 W. Chapel St. has sat vacant since 2018. On Tuesday, the Durham City council discussed their top priorities for the site. It included affordable...
DURHAM, NC
Riddle & Brantley founder expresses gratitude for Patrick White

Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
GOLDSBORO, NC
