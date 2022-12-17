Read full article on original website
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree program distributes gifts to help children, seniors in need this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is one that touches the hearts of so many children and seniors during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Selemia Love was among the people who came to collect their toys to put under Christmas trees. Love picked up gifts for her eight children.
5 events to help celebrate Winter Solstice
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — December 21st marks the Winter Solstice for our part of the world. It’s the day we have the least amount of sunlight and the longest night of the year. There are a few places hosting Winter Solstice events for families. The Hillsborough Arts Council hosts...
triangletribune.com
Feed Durham packs groceries for 800 households
DURHAM – Feed Durham is spreading hope and stability to households that are struggling to make ends meet by packing and giving away close to a thousand grocery bags for the Christmas season. Last weekend, over 150 volunteers gathered at a private residence to pack 18,000 pounds of fresh produce and chicken for 800 households in Durham and Moore County, where hundreds of residents' food spoiled during a five-day power outage earlier this month.
WRAL
This Clayton home's Christmas decorations are breathtaking
Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights. Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights.
cbs17
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
WRAL
Crowds gather to enjoy 2022 Durham Holiday Parade
The holiday spirit moved down Main Street in Durham. The holiday spirit moved down Main Street in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Rev. William Barber retiring as Goldsboro pastor for position at Yale Divinity School
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Rev. William Barber II announced Monday he will retire from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he's been pastor for the past 30 years, for a leadership position at Yale University. Barber is accepting a new position at the Yale Divinity School, where he will lead...
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!
Free Christmas Meals, Concert & Toy Giveaway Christmas Weekend in Fayetteville NC!. The holiday season is here and there is so much to do! Between shopping for loved ones, traveling and cooking with your family, life at Christmas is pretty nonstop. Non-profit organization L3 Brand Community Alliance & Community Partners is inviting everyone out to take a break for early Christmas dinner! Announcing The 2nd Annual Christmas With Friends! Free Christmas Dinner, Concert & Toy Giveaway. Dinner will be provided by Auntie Vern's Stiff Family Kitchen. Toys provided by The L3 Brand, Yes I'm The Plug & Speak Life To Me. This event will be held at Nzone Social Venue, 584 S Reilly Rd Fayetteville NC on December 23rd 2022 from 4pm-8pm.
cbs17
Clayton woman brightens community with Christmas lights, toy drive
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to the holidays, Joanna Davis has one thing on her mind- to make others smile. “It feels good when you can make somebody else happy,” Davis said. “It’s a good feeling.”. The Clayton mother said she moved into her...
Antisemitic sign spotted along US 1 in Moore County on first day of Hanukkah
VASS, N.C. — An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. A sign was found hanging on the NC Highway 690 bridge over US 1 near Vass on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah. The message contained swastikas and antisemitic language...
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
WRAL
Viv's Fridge opens Raleigh location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard is expanding her smart refrigerator business to the Triangle. The newest Viv's Fridge location is outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. in Raleigh. "We found that the relationship between a wine shop and Viv's Fridge is symbiotic. We wanted...
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
3 Raleigh restaurants opening in January
Get ready for new Italian, Spanish, and barbecue restaurants.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Durham leaders discuss future of old police headquarters
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are discussing what to do with the former site of the city’s police headquarters. The 4.5-acre site at 505 W. Chapel St. has sat vacant since 2018. On Tuesday, the Durham City council discussed their top priorities for the site. It included affordable...
North Carolina Grandmother 'In Shock' After Scoring Holiday Lottery Win
The lucky winner took home a huge prize just in time for Christmas.
WRAL
Riddle & Brantley founder expresses gratitude for Patrick White
Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
NC police, Durham city employees come together to support officer fighting cancer
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. For seven years Officer Justin Siek has carried a badge to serve and protect. He’s also carrying a burden inside; He’s battling stage four oral cancer....
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
