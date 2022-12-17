Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Nebraska Football: Huskers could have a crop of Early Signing Day surprises
Nebraska football has been on one heck of a run recruiting wise, and the school is getting red hot at just the right time. The Huskers have been reeling in commitments at a pace that the program hasn’t seen in quite some time. Of course, the real fun is going to take place on Wednesday.
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola nod to Huskers gets fans revved up
Like every other Nebraska football fan who follows recruiting, I saw the news that Dylan Raiola had de-committed from Ohio State this weekend and almost immediately started nearly vibrating with excitement for what it might mean. After all, it’s been no secret that since Scott Frost was fired, the successive coaching staffs have renewed their push for the 5-star quarterback.
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Nebraska's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign
By Nathan Charles Nebraska has averaged right around a dozen products for the past few seasons that have been rated by the various recruiting services. But for the hometown Huskers, they’ve been unable to keep several of those players in the state. There are some Class of 2023 recruits that ...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Corn Nation
Florida Transfer Chief Borders Picks Nebraska Football
Nebraska picked up another portal transfer from Florida as linebacker Chief Borders announced his commitment to our beloved Huskers today on social media. Borders joins longsnapper Marco Ortiz and safety Corey Collier Jr as Gators who have chosen to make Nebraska their football team next season. Borders visited Nebraska this...
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight
When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023
Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Mason Goldman commit lights up social media
Nebraska football recruiting is rolling right along at a rather ridiculous pace these days. As the Huskers head towards the early signing period, Matt Rhule and his staff have been locking in commits left and right. That includes Mason Goldman, who happens to be the third commit to announce their pledge to the Cornhuskers on Monday alone.
Corn Nation
Huskers Beat Queens University 75-65
The Huskers head into Christmas break with a nice 75-65 win over Queens University in Lincoln on Tuesday. They started out hot and didn’t allow the Royals a chance in this matchup. This win breaking a three game losing skid on the year. They held Queens to just 33%...
saturdaytradition.com
Travis Vokolek pens heartfelt farewell to Nebraska following career with Huskers
Travis Vokolek’s time at Nebraska is up. After beginning his college career for Rutgers in the class of 2017, Vokolek spent his final 3 seasons with the Huskers. In the 2022 season, the tight end developed into a key piece for the passing attack with 20 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 3 games with at least 3 catches, including 6 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in a win against Rutgers.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs #20/24 Kansas Preview
Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Ana Bellinghausen (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Basketball has uneven weekend, QB transfer commit, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball program had what can only be described as an uneven weekend. Fred Hoiberg’s crew had a bit of a disaster on Saturday as they got dismantled by the Kansas State Wildcats, 71-56. The loss hit especially hard considering how well the Huskers had played in...
In Trev We Trust
Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
Kearney Hub
8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Corn Nation
BOOM! Texas pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen is N!
Great news from the land of football teams that I hate!. Nebraska landed the commitment of Texas pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen Monday afternoon. Princewill plays his prep ball at Manor High in Manor, Texas, a suburb of Austin & the same school that produced Ochaun Mathis. Okay guys, don't get...
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Down South Dakota St. 22-17 Before Break
With the first semester filled with non-conference duals and tournaments nearly at an end, the No. 16-ranked Huskers took on No. 18 South Dakota State Sunday afternoon before heading into their holiday break. Nebraska’s team has improved and come together over the past month and the Huskers were able to...
Nebraska Football: Huskers have a receivers coach, the name is just a matter of when
On Saturday, Nebraska football fans looked into the team’s future with the commitment of three different players. What many might have missed in the excitement of those commits, especially the pledge of wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd is that the Cornhuskers have another staff member waiting in the wings, even if he hasn’t been officially announced.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs Wyoming: Preview and Game Thread
Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (6-3, 0-0 Mountain West) Sunday, December 18, 2022, 2 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM),...
