actionnews5.com
2 teens arrested, 1 shot after attempting to steal man’s vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to an attempted motor vehicle theft that led to a shooting at a Raleigh apartment that has left two teens arrested and one of them shot on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the shooting on Bontura Drive at Avery Park Apartments at...
actionnews5.com
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
actionnews5.com
Downtown pursuit ends with 3 minors, 1 adult in custody after crashing stolen vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three juveniles and one adult are in custody after police say they crashed a stolen car into a building Downtown early Tuesday morning. Police say that the vehicle was stolen at approximately 3 a.m. Officers were able to locate the vehicle with the suspects inside and...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured. Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police. MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping, ramming into sheriff’s car, says SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was kidnapped and robbed on December 16, and one suspect was later arrested. Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers chased Devon Flowers on foot days after the crime and arrested him, according to the affidavit. SCSO says the victim was inside his 2014 Nissan Pathfinder...
actionnews5.com
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man found dead in parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with the slaying of a man who was found dead in a parking lot near Airways Boulevard in September. Police say that on Sept. 25, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found dead next to a black, four-door Dodge Avenger that was parked inside Directors Plaza.
actionnews5.com
Homicide arrest in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December. Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10. According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived. Mary Lawson was...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged for involvement in selling homes without owners’ knowledge or consent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been charged for her involvement in multiple housing scams in which she allegedly notarized the sale of homes she and her co-conspirators did not own, police say. Police say that between June and September, 37-year-old Shaneika Seymore allegedly notarized five quit claim deeds...
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in vehicle in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Latham Street in South Memphis around 8 a.m. Monday. There’s no word on how the man died, but police are investigating his death as a homicide. If you...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police. An officer was at a traffic stop when a...
actionnews5.com
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown woman continues to search for answers after her Kia Soul car was stolen and wrecked. The Memphis Police Department impound has hundreds of stolen cars – waiting to be claimed after being towed away. Kias and Hyundais are among the models that are...
actionnews5.com
6 injured in car crash near Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crash near Raleigh on Sunday. Just after 6 p.m., Memphis Police Department responded to an incident on Covington Pike near Longacre Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Five other people were...
actionnews5.com
City Watch canceled for missing adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Carter Gammil.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a gas station across from Overton Park. Police responded to the robbery call at 8:06 a.m. at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Street and Poplar Avenue. The suspects drove away from the scene in a black...
actionnews5.com
‘When you lose your Downtown, you’ve lost your city’: Memphis struggles to keep investors due to crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders are sharing their concerns over crime in the Bluff City. It comes after a violent weekend with multiple deadly shootings. City leaders say it’s critical that crime is addressed, especially Downtown. Not only is it impacting the people who call Memphis home,...
actionnews5.com
Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County unveils countywide text alert system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security unveiled a countywide text alert system Tuesday morning, one that leaders feel can increase residents’ safety in times of crisis. The county can now send you a text message if you’re in harm’s way. “Notices like...
