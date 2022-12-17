ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

2 teens arrested, 1 shot after attempting to steal man’s vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to an attempted motor vehicle theft that led to a shooting at a Raleigh apartment that has left two teens arrested and one of them shot on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the shooting on Bontura Drive at Avery Park Apartments at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured. Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police. MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man found dead in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with the slaying of a man who was found dead in a parking lot near Airways Boulevard in September. Police say that on Sept. 25, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found dead next to a black, four-door Dodge Avenger that was parked inside Directors Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Homicide arrest in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December. Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10. According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived. Mary Lawson was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Latham Street in South Memphis around 8 a.m. Monday. There’s no word on how the man died, but police are investigating his death as a homicide. If you...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

6 injured in car crash near Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crash near Raleigh on Sunday. Just after 6 p.m., Memphis Police Department responded to an incident on Covington Pike near Longacre Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Five other people were...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a gas station across from Overton Park. Police responded to the robbery call at 8:06 a.m. at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Street and Poplar Avenue. The suspects drove away from the scene in a black...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County unveils countywide text alert system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security unveiled a countywide text alert system Tuesday morning, one that leaders feel can increase residents’ safety in times of crisis. The county can now send you a text message if you’re in harm’s way. “Notices like...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy