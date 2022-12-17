Read full article on original website
CFB world reacts to awesomely named recruit
The college football world can’t stop talking about an awesomely-named recruit who committed on Monday to his college of choice. Relatively-unknown recruit Rowdy Beers announced he will commit to FIU on Monday. Beers is a tight end who attends Valor Christian High School out in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Despite his obscurity, Beers became an instant sensation after his announcement.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation
It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss
Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut During Game
Has an NFL kicker ever been released during a game?. Some NFL fans want it to happen on Sunday afternoon, during the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. Bears kicker Cairo Santos told his coaches that he couldn't go out for a 48-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon, because the wind was too much.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Accuses Opponent Of 'Dirty' Play
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has been very vocal in the past when it comes to her husband and his team. And on Sunday, she seemed very upset with the Texans' conduct on defense and the referees unwillingness to do anything about it. "I’m tired of the dirty hits," she tweeted....
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots coach addressed the wild final play that led to the loss against Las Vegas.
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today
The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that the NFL world isn't a big fan of one referee in particular on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are taking on the Texans today. During the game, a couple of controversial calls went against the Chiefs. Kansas City fans did not take it very well. Even...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight
Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
Video: Thunder mascot scares the crap out of reporter Brooke Olzendam
The Oklahoma City Thunder mascot delivered quite a scare on Monday night. Rumble the Bison snuck up behind Portland Trail Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam prior to Monday’s game between the Blazers and Thunder in OKC. Olzendam had no idea Rumble was behind her. When she finally realized it, she freaked out. It was amazing. 👁️👄👁️#RipCity... The post Video: Thunder mascot scares the crap out of reporter Brooke Olzendam appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'
In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
Peyton, Eli Manning lose it as fan in Gumby suit drinks beer through eye
The “Manningcast” always features a slate of guests, but this unscripted, beer-drinking cameo had the brothers cracking up. Peyton and Eli Manning’s ESPN2 alternative to “Monday Night Football” continues to produce laughs for fans. As the show came back from break during the Rams-Packers game, the cameras zoomed in on a spectator at Lambeau Field dressed in a Gumby costume. What was already a funny cameo turned into a hilarious show for the Manning’s as Gumby began to drink a beer through the costume’s eye. Eli added some comedy to the spectacle, providing some expert analysis to the bizarre scene. “Welcome back to Lambeau, we got Gumby in the house drinking a beer through his eye,” he said. “I’ve never seen that technique but you gotta do what you gotta do.” Peyton couldn’t stop laughing as his brother commented on the costumed character’s antics. The Packers lead the Rams 10-6 at halftime and won 24-12. With the Rams out of the NFC playoff race and Packers clinging to some slim hope, a little added levity is never a bad thing, dammit.
Guy gets paired with stranger who uses flagstick as putting bumper, posts the unbelievable footage
We here at Golf Digest put together a lot of instruction content. There’s an entire vertical, aptly titled Instruction, for all the best tips of the trade from pros, teachers and seasoned writers. With that said, sometimes the best pointers on how to win come from unlikely sources. In this case … TikTok.
Jack Gallagher Gets Demolished In Pro MMA Debut
The #SpeakingOut movement caused a lot of pro wrestling companies to make hard decisions when it came to how they wanted to deal with their talent being accused of assault, among other things. WWE decided to release Jack Gallagher back in 2020 for his inclusion in the movement. Gallagher has been away from pro wrestling for a while now and eventually made his professional MMA debut. However, it didn’t turn out the way he would have wanted it to.
Video: Raiders Stun Patriots On Shocking Game-Winner
The Las Vegas Raiders just shocked the New England Patriots on what is the most shocking play of the 2022 NFL regular season to date. New England and Las Vegas were tied, 24-24, as time was expiring on Sunday. The Patriots had the ball and attempted a couple of later plays, in search of a miraculous game-winning touchdown. Instead, the Raiders got one.
How to watch every NFL and NBA game this Christmas weekend
Christmas Day is around the corner, and once again the dilemma that has confused the worlds’ smartest thinkers and philosophers has come around again: how do you possibly fit all of the Christmas Day activities and festivities into the Christmas Day sports schedule?. This is the second year of...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lions Fan Tailgating Video
It's clear that at least one Detroit Lions fan takes the responsibility of wearing a Penei Sewell jersey very seriously. Video of a man rocking Sewell's No. 58 doing a 1-on-1 pass blocking drill with his wife in the MetLife Stadium parking lot this morning has been going viral on social media.
