Marshfield, WI

Marshfield holds off D.C. Everest in WVC boys basketball

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
WESTON – Luke LeMoine scored 18 points to help lead the Marshfield boys basketball team to a hard-fought 63-60 win over D.C. Everest on Friday night at D.C. Everest High School.

The game was tight throughout as Everest held a 32-31 lead at halftime and neither team was able to pull away.

Marshfield went up 63-60 on a layup by LeMoine with 12 seconds left. Following timeout by Everest, Casey Stuedemann’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer rolled around the rim and fell out, cementing the victory for the Tigers.

Brooks Hinson added 15 points and Marcus Neve chipped in 11 in the victory as Marshfield improves to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Stuedemann had 18 points and Marcus Hall scored 16 for the Evergreens (4-2, 1-1 WVC).

Both teams return to action with Wisconsin Valley Conference road games on Tuesday. Everest will be at Stevens Point and Marshfield will play at Wausau East.

Tigers 63, Evergreens 60

Marshfield 31 32 – 63

D.C. Everest 32 28 – 60

MARSHFIELD (63):

Luke LeMoine 8-12 1-2 18, Braxton Kurth 1-2 1-4 4, Brooks Hinson 4-8 4-4 15, Landon Lee 2-3 3-3 8, Marcus Neve 5-10 1-1 11, Sam Meverden 1-2 1-1 3, Owen Hanson 2-3 0-0 4. FG: 23-40. FT: 11-15. 3-pointers: 6-12 (Hinson 3-4, LeMoine 1-2, Kurth 1-2, Lee 1-2, Neve 0-1). Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none. Record: 3-4, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. EVEREST (60): Conner McFarlane 2-6 0-0 6, Colin Ebersold 4-6 0-0 11, Marcus Hall 6-8 4-5 16, Cohen Priebe 3-8 0-0 9, Casey Stuedemann 9-12 0-0 18. 3-pointers: Ebersold 3, Priebe 3, McFarlane 2). Record: 4-2, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

