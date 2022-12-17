Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes claimed a few pieces of franchise history during the team’s Week 15 win over the Houston Texans. During the course of the game, Mahomes ran for his 11th career rushing touchdown. In doing so, Mahomes now has the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in franchise history in their career. It breaks the tie that he held with Alex Smith (10) for the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in franchise history. Keep in mind, this is only the fifth year that Mahomes has been a starter for the team. It’s also not the only record that Mahomes claimed from Smith on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO