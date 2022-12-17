ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Starting Forward Mason Gillis in Uniform for Purdue Ahead of Game Against Davidson

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15I1l6_0jmJiSV700

Purdue junior forward Mason Gillis makes his return to the court after missing the last three games due to injury. The team tips off against Davidson at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the 2022 Indy Classic.

INDIANAPOLIS — After missing the last three games due to a back injury, junior forward Mason Gillis makes his return to the floor for No. 1 Purdue basketball as it gears up to play against Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gillis, a native of New Castle, Ind., started the first seven games of the season for the Boilermakers, earning 20.0 minutes per game while averaging 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He leads the team shooting 44.4% from the 3-point line.

In Gillis' absence, Purdue earned victories over Minnesota and Hofstra at Mackey Arena before coming out with a narrow win against Nebraska on the road. The team is now 10-0 on the season, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play, and has ascended to the top spot in the national rankings for the second straight season.

Sophomore forward Caleb Furst entered the starting lineup in place of Gillis for the past three games, putting up 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go along with eight rebounds in that span.

With Gillis back in the rotation, the Boilermakers once again boast a loaded frontcourt that features star junior center Zach Edey underneath the basket. Gillis and Furst both cause challenges for defenses with their ability to stretch the floor, cut to the paint and knock down shots on the perimeter. While redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn can also shoot from deep, he is most dangerous in the post when Edey comes out of the game.

Purdue and Davidson are scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m. ET, with the matchup being broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

  • How to Watch No. 1 Purdue vs. Davidson in 2022 Indy Classic: No. 1 Purdue basketball (10-0) takes on Davidson (7-3) in the inaugural Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here's how to watch, with game time and television information, the coaching matchup, and three things to see from the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
  • Zach Edey Earns Big Ten Player of the Week: Purdue junior center Zach Edey led the team to wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, averaging 17 points, 17.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over the two games. Since 2010-11, he is the only player nationally to have at least 200 points, 125 rebounds and 20 blocked shots in his team’s first 10 games of the season. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Rises to No. 1 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After victories over Hofstra and Nebraska, Purdue comes in at No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have taken the top spot in each of the last two seasons and are 10-0 to start the 2022-23 campaign. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation .

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials

Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal

Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota

"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue OL announces transfer destination

Former Purdue offensive lineman Spencer Holstege announced he will be transferring from Purdue to UCLA Sunday morning, making the move from the B1G to the Pac-12… at least for a couple of years. Holstege was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2019 and a starter for the Boilermakers...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
INDIANA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
The Exponent

Purdue student scammed by fake email from professor

A Purdue student reported to police Friday that she had been scammed when she thought she was doing what a professor asked her to. The student received an email she believed was from one of her professors that asked her to buy a $150 gift card with no explanation and then send them a picture of the card and its number, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

INDIANAPOLIS – No one won the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The Dec. 17 jackpot was worth an estimated $149 million. The numbers drawn for Saturday were 33, 56, 64, 66 and 68. The Powerball was 12, with the Power Play at 2X. No one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot. There […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
832
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/purdue

Comments / 0

Community Policy