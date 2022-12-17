Starting Forward Mason Gillis in Uniform for Purdue Ahead of Game Against Davidson

Purdue junior forward Mason Gillis makes his return to the court after missing the last three games due to injury. The team tips off against Davidson at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the 2022 Indy Classic.

INDIANAPOLIS — After missing the last three games due to a back injury, junior forward Mason Gillis makes his return to the floor for No. 1 Purdue basketball as it gears up to play against Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gillis, a native of New Castle, Ind., started the first seven games of the season for the Boilermakers, earning 20.0 minutes per game while averaging 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He leads the team shooting 44.4% from the 3-point line.

In Gillis' absence, Purdue earned victories over Minnesota and Hofstra at Mackey Arena before coming out with a narrow win against Nebraska on the road. The team is now 10-0 on the season, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play, and has ascended to the top spot in the national rankings for the second straight season.

Sophomore forward Caleb Furst entered the starting lineup in place of Gillis for the past three games, putting up 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go along with eight rebounds in that span.

With Gillis back in the rotation, the Boilermakers once again boast a loaded frontcourt that features star junior center Zach Edey underneath the basket. Gillis and Furst both cause challenges for defenses with their ability to stretch the floor, cut to the paint and knock down shots on the perimeter. While redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn can also shoot from deep, he is most dangerous in the post when Edey comes out of the game.

Purdue and Davidson are scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m. ET, with the matchup being broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

