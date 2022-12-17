In the 1980s and '90s, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were the two biggest action stars in the world, starring in one blockbuster after another. From the "Rocky" movies to "Terminator" to "Rambo," the two established some of the most lucrative action franchises in film history. Their success led to a bitter rivalry between the two of them, which Stallone described in detail in an interview with Forbes. "We really disliked each other immensely because we were ... this may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time and it hasn't been seen since really," Stallone told Forbes. "So the competition, because it's his nature, he is very competitive and so am I ... and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we've become really good friends."

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO