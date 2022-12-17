Read full article on original website
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Terminator
In 1984, "The Terminator" shook up the movie world: It was a blockbuster success and an instant classic that kick-started a major sci-fi-action franchise. It left audiences everywhere saying, "I'll be back," in a gravelly Austrian monotone — the American Film Institute even ranks that line as one of its top 100 movie quotes. The movie also makes AFI's list of top 10 science fiction films, and the Terminator himself is enshrined on the list of best villains. It's safe to say this film is a major part of pop culture.
South Park Cameos You Forgot Ever Existed
Since August 13, 1997, fans of edgy animated comedy have been able to go on down to South Park and have themselves a time on Wednesday nights. Trey Parker and Matt Stone's irreverent sitcom has logged over 300 episodes across 25 seasons and remains to this day one of Comedy Central's most popular programs. In 2021, Parker and Stone signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS, renewing the foul-mouthed juggernaut through at least Season 30 (per NY1).
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
WATCH: Robin Williams Helps Stoned Jack Nicholson Accept Award In 2003
In the early 2000s, Hollywood had fewer checks, and few things were considered to be inappropriate. Actors leveraged this to exhibit a lot of infamous behavior. This decadence influenced the awkward event that occurred at the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2003. Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day-Lewis jointly...
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
‘The Brady Bunch’ Would Have Looked a Lot Different Had It Gotten a 6th Season
Had 'The Brady Bunch' seen a sixth season, it would have looked very different after killing off a main character.
Kate Winslet Breaks Silence On ‘Titanic’ Door Controversy 25 Years Later & Gives Definitive Answer: Watch
For the past 25 years, Titanic fans have questioned whether or not Jack could have fit on the floating door with Rose in the middle of the ocean after the boat sank. The debate came up during Kate Winslet‘s new interview with Joshua Horowitz, who showed the 47-year-old actress an old video of Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, being asked about the “biggest movie controversy of all time.” Leo said he had “no comment” about the debate, but Kate had much more to say about it to Josh.
Vanna White celebrates 40 years on 'Wheel of Fortune' with an iconic throwback photo
White's glamorous letter turning made her a staple of the game show.
Violent Night's Writers Tease The Possibility Of Exploring Kris Kringle's Blood-Soaked Backstory
The number of Christmas movies to choose from includes a long list of comedies and romcoms that reflect the season's spirit. And while the roster of holiday films gets deeper and deeper every year, the number of films outside the usual genre that center around Christmas are few and far between. This year, audiences were treated to a musical and an action flick. Of course, with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell holding down the musical end with "Spirited," David Harbour followed the same route as "Die Hard" (commence the debate) with an action Christmas movie, "Violent Night."
Biggest Series Flops Of Legendary TV Creators
The history of television is littered with the corpses of failed series — programs that tanked due to low ratings, terrible content, schedule conflicts, or just plain old bad luck. Some of these failures have taken on second life as "how did this get made?" curios: Marvel's "Inhumans," "Viva Laughlin," "Pink Lady and Jeff," "Manimal," the ghastly reality series "The Swan," and "The Chevy Chase Show," for instance, all remembered for their spectacular flameouts and downfalls. The majority of TV flops, however, simply vanish from the public consciousness, remembered only by TV obsessives and a small but devoted cult of "bad TV" fans.
Action Fans Have Finally Crowned A Winner In The Schwarzenegger Vs. Stallone Debate
In the 1980s and '90s, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were the two biggest action stars in the world, starring in one blockbuster after another. From the "Rocky" movies to "Terminator" to "Rambo," the two established some of the most lucrative action franchises in film history. Their success led to a bitter rivalry between the two of them, which Stallone described in detail in an interview with Forbes. "We really disliked each other immensely because we were ... this may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time and it hasn't been seen since really," Stallone told Forbes. "So the competition, because it's his nature, he is very competitive and so am I ... and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we've become really good friends."
Nancy Cartwright Was Impressed By Anne Hathaway's A Capella Table Read For The Simpsons
Over the course of its impressive 34-season-and-counting run, "The Simpsons" has welcomed countless A-list celebrities to voice an array of special guest characters. From "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy and singer Johnny Cash to top actresses Meryl Streep and Glenn Close (via IMDb), the list goes on and on. Some,...
Justified: City Primeval's Showrunners Were Nervous About Vivian Olyphant Auditioning For The Series
"Justified" is a unique series that can bring a western flavor into modern times. Based on a short story by famed author Elmore Leonard, the series follows U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) as he returns to the small Kentucky town that he hails from following a controversial shooting while on the job.
Jim Carrey Underwent 92 Grueling Transformations While Filming How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Jim Carrey may be one of the undisputed GOATs of comedy, but there's actually another part of the entertainment industry that the Hollywood legend has managed to slay: costume and makeup. In fact, retired special effects expert Rick Baker has even gone so far as to declare Carrey's work in the Ron Howard holiday classic, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," as the most extensive and elaborate effects job ever taken on by an actor.
Some Tulsa King Fans Have Harsh Comments On The Show's Writing
Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King," has already become a bit of a hit with fans. It currently has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 77%, with an audience score of 87%. In a review for Pajiba, Dustin Rowles said about the show, "Tulsa King, the new series streaming on Paramount+, comes from creator Taylor Sheridan [Yellowstone], showrunner Terence Winter [Boardwalk Empire, Sopranos] and star Sylvester Stallone [Rocky]. The combination of the three absolutely should not work, but like peanut butter, Nutella, and bacon, Tulsa King is messy and terrible for you, but also delicious."
Mark Harmon Is 'Still Very Present' On The NCIS Set, According To Diona Reasonover - Exclusive
It was a tough pill to swallow when Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in 2021 after 19 seasons on the popular show. As supervisory special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the veteran actor was a leader both on screen and off, leaving behind a legacy that won't soon be forgotten. In fact, "NCIS" co-star Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic specialist Kasie Hines, says the star is "still very present" on the set, even though he's no longer in front of the cameras.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Are In Awe Over Jim Parson's Flash Mob Moves From The Final Season
While fans spent years enjoying the hijinks of Sheldon Cooper and his friends, one thing that fans at home were never treated to was the cast's flash mobs that they did three different times over the years, breaking into a dance routine at the end of the episode to the surprise and delight of the audience. The most famous one was to the tune of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," in which all of the cast members pretended not to know what was going on until they joined the mob, and supposedly surprised the showrunners.
