Tesla Shares Continue Slide as Elon Musk Eyes Twitter Exit

Tesla shares continued their decline in Tuesday trading, even as word spread that Elon Musk is “actively searching” for a new CEO to take the helm at Twitter. The stock slid 301% to $144.50 despite the major averages all moving higher. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest point in more than two years, $144.17.
