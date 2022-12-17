Read full article on original website
32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes
While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
Why pet parents are moving to home-cooked dog food
Since 1860, dog food has been commercially available for those who wished to have others take the time necessary to cook food for their canine companions. Beginning as a mix of wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, the recipe started a trend that would see various companies develop recipes known as biscuits or kibble for dogs. In the first quarter of the 20th Century, canned dog food made its entry into this market.
Holiday Treats for Cats and Dogs
The holidays are a great time to connect with loved ones, including family pets. Although treats bring such joy to their lives, keep in mind that not all foods around the holiday table are safe for dogs and cats. There are, however, plenty of pet-safe ingredients, some of which are actually beneficial.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?
It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
Why Dogs Shake Their Heads, and When You Should Worry About It
Occasional head shaking is normal behavior in most dogs; however, if you see your pet shaking their head more and more frequently, it could be cause for concern. So, why do dogs shake their heads in the first place?. Article continues below advertisement. Head shaking is used to relieve discomfort.
Why Does My Dog Follow Me To The Bathroom: Science Behind It
It seems like every time you go to the bathroom your pup is right there with you!. While this can be a cute scene, it’s actually rooted in science. If you have ever wondered “why does my dog follow me to the bathroom” we have come up with a scientific explanation for it.
11 things to check when your dog is not eating, according to a trained vet
A vet’s guide on things to check when your dog is not eating. If something is up with your pup this information might help you identify an issue quicker
H-E-B Issues Product Recall On Pet Food Due To Potential Salmonella Risk
Here's what you need to know about H-E-B's latest product recall.
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
Top 5 ways to properly care for your senior pet
A senior cat or dog needs a different level of care than when they were young. The older your pet gets the more they’ll show signs of aging like arthritis, muscle loss, loss of hearing and eyesight, weight gain or loss, lethargy and more. Luckily, there are five things you can do regularly to help your beloved senior pet age comfortably and with ease.
Can Dogs Eat Pistachios?
For people, pistachios are a popular snack that’s high in fiber, protein, and vitamin B6. These nuts are also common ingredients in a variety of dishes from salads to desserts. If you’re snacking on pistachios or cooking with them, you might be asking yourself: Can dogs eat pistachio nuts? Are pistachios bad for dogs?
Blue Buffalo has partnered with Dr. Evan Antin to help pet parents understand dietary triggers in dogs
When it comes to quality dog food brands, Blue Buffalo is definitely at the top of our list. And their latest partnership is one we are excited for. Not only are they partnering with an expert who has been named as People’s Sexiest Vet more than once, but the partnership is all about helping pet parents understand dietary triggers with our dogs.
10 Tips To Help Prepare You For Moving With A Pet, According To An Expert
Moving is time-consuming — and also confusing for pets. As familiar items begin to disappear, many endure some anxiety. Here are some tips to feel prepared.
The Best Dog Blankets (December 2022 Reviews)
Are you looking for the best dog blankets? Whether you want a spare blanket to keep in the car, a blanket for your sofa, or simply an extra blanket for your dog’s bed, there are loads of different options available. Our vet advisor, Dr. Danielle Morosco, has selected the...
