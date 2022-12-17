Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 15:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chills 50 below zero. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow and heavy snow will lead to whiteout conditions on US Highway 2. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 14:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility.The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.
