Effective: 2022-12-20 15:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chills 50 below zero. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow and heavy snow will lead to whiteout conditions on US Highway 2. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO