If Marvel fatigue is real, it isn’t manifesting itself in Fandango’s “most anticipated movies of 2023” survey. Among the 5,000 Fandango users polled, the most anticipated films coming next year are “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the Sony-produced Marvel sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

17 HOURS AGO