Montclair Planning Board focuses on height of buildings in Lackawanna Plaza plan

What is tall, what is too tall, and what is taller than the eye perceives? And how does it all appear from completely contrasting vantage points?. These were the questions running through the Planning Board session Monday night, Dec. 19, as Montclair continues to grapple with the township's redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza. The proposal envisions a transformation of the site, largely barren for several years, into a complex of apartment buildings, shops, restaurants, office space and a long-needed supermarket.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Bridgegate Update: One Step Forward For Edgemont Park Bridge

Montclair, NJ – The long languishing, non-functioning Edgemont Park bridge got some attention this morning as crews were out working at the site. Back in November, we learned that the target date for a new bridge was summer of 2023. According to engineers Neglia & Associates, the plan was...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair sees second water main break this week

A water main on Upper Mountain Avenue occurred early Saturday, Dec. 17, the Montclair Water Bureau announced. The break comes just two days after a pipe burst at Bloomfield and Midland avenues. The incident on Saturday occurred at 4:45 a.m. when a major water main burst on Upper Mountain Avenue,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Suspicious Incident, Dispute, Theft

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. December 13, 2022 (Maple Plaza): The complainant reported that she was turning into the Maple Plaza Parking lot when a pedestrian she did not see slammed his fists on the hood of her vehicle. The pedestrian then approached the driver’s side and punched the window out. He was described as a male, 5’7″-5’8″ tall, wearing khaki pants and a brown leather jacket. He was last seen walking west on Bloomfield Avenue.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Seeking a Montclair license to grow marijuana, with a hometown touch

Two years ago, in a first-floor home office in Montclair, working a few feet from his father at a long countertop desk, Andrew Marshall’s business plan began to take shape. His idea – to establish a cannabis-growing company that would be entrenched in his hometown and bring a personal touch to an industry that is burgeoning across the state and country.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Eileen Werbel

Eileen Werbel of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, a former longtime Montclair resident who was active in school district issues, died peacefully at Menno Haven Nursing Center in Chambersburg on Dec. 9, 2022, six days after her 89th birthday. Originally from New York City, Ms. Werbel moved to Montclair in 1966. In the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Hanukkah lights a candle on this Montclair friendship every year

When Jessica Schachter walked into her classroom at Watchung Elementary School in September of 1977, she met Brian Fleischer. At the time the two first graders bonded over many things that first graders are obsessed with, like the USS Ling submarine where Schachter held her seventh birthday party, or the roller rink, the United Skates of America.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief charged with luring

A volunteer fire chief from Nutley has been arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. On Friday, December 16, members of the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department arrested a Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief after being notified of a luring incident.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court

The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair repairs water main break

The Montclair Water Bureau announced that it has made repairs and to the water main break that occurred early this morning. A boil water advisory issued to a portion of the town still remains in effect until further notice. This was the third water main break in Montclair in the last four months.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne parking fee revisions to take effect in January

The Bayonne Parking Utility has advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage will pay $10 per 24 hours for a single meter or $20 per 24 hours for a double-headed meter.
BAYONNE, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Essex County Declares Code Blue

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. On Friday, December 16th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, December 21st at 8 a.m., nights only.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes

Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
UNION CITY, NJ
