Montclair Planning Board focuses on height of buildings in Lackawanna Plaza plan
What is tall, what is too tall, and what is taller than the eye perceives? And how does it all appear from completely contrasting vantage points?. These were the questions running through the Planning Board session Monday night, Dec. 19, as Montclair continues to grapple with the township's redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza. The proposal envisions a transformation of the site, largely barren for several years, into a complex of apartment buildings, shops, restaurants, office space and a long-needed supermarket.
Montclair Planning Board continuing discussion on Lackawanna Plaza plan tonight
The Montclair Planning Board is scheduled to continue its review of the township’s Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan at its meeting tonight at 7:30 in the Municipal Building. The meeting will also be streamed on YouTube. The Planning Board began its 60-day review of the plan on Dec. 12 with presentations...
baristanet.com
Montclair Bridgegate Update: One Step Forward For Edgemont Park Bridge
Montclair, NJ – The long languishing, non-functioning Edgemont Park bridge got some attention this morning as crews were out working at the site. Back in November, we learned that the target date for a new bridge was summer of 2023. According to engineers Neglia & Associates, the plan was...
Montclair sees second water main break this week
A water main on Upper Mountain Avenue occurred early Saturday, Dec. 17, the Montclair Water Bureau announced. The break comes just two days after a pipe burst at Bloomfield and Midland avenues. The incident on Saturday occurred at 4:45 a.m. when a major water main burst on Upper Mountain Avenue,...
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Suspicious Incident, Dispute, Theft
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. December 13, 2022 (Maple Plaza): The complainant reported that she was turning into the Maple Plaza Parking lot when a pedestrian she did not see slammed his fists on the hood of her vehicle. The pedestrian then approached the driver’s side and punched the window out. He was described as a male, 5’7″-5’8″ tall, wearing khaki pants and a brown leather jacket. He was last seen walking west on Bloomfield Avenue.
Seeking a Montclair license to grow marijuana, with a hometown touch
Two years ago, in a first-floor home office in Montclair, working a few feet from his father at a long countertop desk, Andrew Marshall’s business plan began to take shape. His idea – to establish a cannabis-growing company that would be entrenched in his hometown and bring a personal touch to an industry that is burgeoning across the state and country.
Obituary: Eileen Werbel
Eileen Werbel of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, a former longtime Montclair resident who was active in school district issues, died peacefully at Menno Haven Nursing Center in Chambersburg on Dec. 9, 2022, six days after her 89th birthday. Originally from New York City, Ms. Werbel moved to Montclair in 1966. In the...
Lackawanna Plaza plan sparks discussion about what a neighborhood is
An overarching question emerged as the Montclair Planning Board officially began its review of the township’s redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza on Monday, Dec. 12. The question: What is a neighborhood?. Earlier this month, the Township Council sent the redevelopment plan for the 8.2-acre site at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Hanukkah lights a candle on this Montclair friendship every year
When Jessica Schachter walked into her classroom at Watchung Elementary School in September of 1977, she met Brian Fleischer. At the time the two first graders bonded over many things that first graders are obsessed with, like the USS Ling submarine where Schachter held her seventh birthday party, or the roller rink, the United Skates of America.
Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief charged with luring
A volunteer fire chief from Nutley has been arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. On Friday, December 16, members of the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department arrested a Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief after being notified of a luring incident.
thepressgroup.net
Zoning board goes hybrid in time for third hearing on strip mall, Dec. 20
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—A third Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing on a proposed 17,000-square-foot retail development — 4 Seasons Marketplace — near the Pascack–Washington intersection is set for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, neighbors at the Northgate Condominium complex and on Meisten Street continue to...
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
Montclair repairs water main break
The Montclair Water Bureau announced that it has made repairs and to the water main break that occurred early this morning. A boil water advisory issued to a portion of the town still remains in effect until further notice. This was the third water main break in Montclair in the last four months.
Bayonne parking fee revisions to take effect in January
The Bayonne Parking Utility has advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage will pay $10 per 24 hours for a single meter or $20 per 24 hours for a double-headed meter.
bloomfieldinfo.org
Essex County Declares Code Blue
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. On Friday, December 16th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, December 21st at 8 a.m., nights only.
New Jersey Globe
Jessica Ramirez, John Allen will run for Assembly on Hudson Democratic ticket
Jessica Ramirez and John Allen will run for two Assembly seats in 2023 on a ticket headed by current Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (D-Jersey City), the New Jersey Globe has learned. Ramirez and Allen, both attorneys, will have the support of the Hudson County Democratic organization for the 32nd legislative district.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
N.J. town owes ex-environmental chief nearly $38K in back pay, lawsuit says
The former chief environmental health specialist for Wayne Township has filed a lawsuit alleging the Passaic County municipality owes him nearly $38,000 in back pay. Thomas Cantisano, 58, worked for the township for 24 years — including 13 years as a department head — before resigning in March 2020, according to the complaint filed in Superior Court of Passaic County.
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
