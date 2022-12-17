ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
msubobcats.com

Bobcat Football Lands First Group of 2023 Recruits

BOZEMAN, Montana - Versatility. That is the attribute most commonly assigned by Montana State head coach Brent Vigen to the December signees in the Bobcats' 2022-23 recruiting class. "We really like this group looking at its versatility," he said. "We were able to hit on all the position groups and add a lot of athleticism, a lot of guys who played multiple sports, a lot of guys who played multiple positions in high school, a lot of guys who were the best players on their team."
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Was Bozeman The Best College Gameday Location This Year?

It's not every day you see the biggest names in college football praise your Montana town on national television. This past November, the iconic ESPN College Gameday came to Bozeman for the state's biggest college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats. This was the first time the College Gameday crew visited Big Sky Country, and we made quite an impression.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From 1 SEC Program To Another

Four-star quarterback Marcel Reed executed an SEC West commitment flip on Monday night. Reed, who had been committed to Ole Miss since April, decommitted from the Rebels before announcing his commitment to Texas A&M. The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy star took an official visit to College Station over the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Daily Montanan

Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources

It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Multi-car accident on southbound I-15

MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy