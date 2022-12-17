Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Pittsburgh 84, Syracuse 82: Second-half comeback falls short as Orange drop to 8-5
Where there was a will, there was somehow a way for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team to come back down 20 points in the second half to the Pittsburgh Panthers. But ultimately, the Orange’s poor outside shooting and inconsistent defense made the deficit too big to overcome, with Syracuse falling 84-82 to Pittsburgh and dropping to 1-1 in ACC play.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball: What to Watch for vs. Pittsburgh and Albany
For the first time in nearly a month, both the Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in an Orange-filled doubleheader. The women’s basketball team (9-2, 1-0) is coming off its first conference win and will look to reach 9-0 at the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday morning where the program will take on the University of Albany Great Danes (6-7).
nunesmagician.com
Remembering Syracuse MBB legend Louis Orr: the greatest man Coach Boeheim ever knew
Just two weeks after securing the head coaching job for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program in 1975, coach Jim Boeheim ended up in Cincinnati, Ohio for one of the first recruitment trips of his career. There, he would meet who he called the greatest of all the people and players he’s met.
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Pittsburgh
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Get your coffee ready for this late tip-off or if you’re on the West Coast, leave early to make sure you’re ready for the start of the game....because who knows if the Syracuse Orange will be. Location: Pittsburgh, PA. Students: 28,391 students who...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Pitt: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim four point favorites. TV/Streaming: ESPNU, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Pitt Blog: Cardiac Hill. Rivalry: 74-48, Syraucse. Current Streak: 1, Pittsburgh. First Meeting: The...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse 67, Wake Forest 58: late-game run pushes Orange to fourth-straight win in ACC debut
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team trailed for over 80% of the time in Sunday afternoon’s matchup versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Syracuse might’ve been down, but it wasn’t out. A monster 4th quarter run powered by the Orange’s defense and some late-game heroics from...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Pitt Panthers
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team dives back into ACC play when the Pittsburgh Panthers visit the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is looking to win its sixth straight game while Pitt is coming off an easy win over North Florida. Both teams are 1-0 in ACC play and the winner can keep post-season hopes alive while the loser better start thinking about auto bid or bust.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: A look at where the Orange stand with the non-conference games over
With the Syracuse Orange finished with the non-conference schedule of the 22-23 season, let’s look at where they stand. A five-game winning streak as Syracuse at 8-4 but the Orange rank only 159th in the NET. Syracuse has 5 of their 8 wins over Quad 4 teams and have suffered two Quad 3 losses already. Tomorrow’s opponent the Pitt Panthers sit 75th which means it’s an opportunity for Syracuse to get their first Quad 2 win of the season.
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: CAMPEONES!
HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Syracuse football: more guys entering the portal :(. Syracuse football: more guys are committing! :) Rocky Long is the new Defensive Coordinator. Men’s basketball: is the shipped righted? Or are we looking at a mirage thanks to bad...
