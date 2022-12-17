With the Syracuse Orange finished with the non-conference schedule of the 22-23 season, let’s look at where they stand. A five-game winning streak as Syracuse at 8-4 but the Orange rank only 159th in the NET. Syracuse has 5 of their 8 wins over Quad 4 teams and have suffered two Quad 3 losses already. Tomorrow’s opponent the Pitt Panthers sit 75th which means it’s an opportunity for Syracuse to get their first Quad 2 win of the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO