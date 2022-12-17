ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Suspected Vigo County meth dealer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers need your help in locating a wanted person. Darielle Jordan is wanted on several warrants out of Vigo Superior Court Div 3. These warrants include Residential Entry, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jordan is a 30-year-old...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana State Police looking for new recruits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into a new year, the Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits. The agency is currently accepting applications for its 84th Recruit Academy. To apply, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, be a high school graduate, and have a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County. The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg. The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank. The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local recycling center wants to expand to southern Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a successful year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is wanting to expand south. Over the past year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has seen around 350 cars a day. Residents can visit the current facility off at 3230 East Haythorne Avenue in north Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New book showcases the history of Terre Haute's YWCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local author and historian wants to spotlight Terre Haute's YWCA. Pat Bringman recently wrote a book titled "The Terre Haute YWCA Story." It details the history of the "Y" from when it opened in 1902 to the present day. Bringman and her husband wrote...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute-based internet provider announces Brazil expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Clay County community will soon have a new option to get online. On Tuesday, Terre Haute-based Joink announced plans to expand its services to Brazil. Joink is a high-speed, fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses. In a written statement, Brazil's...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Five year 12 Points revitalization plan announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twelve Points is becoming a great place to live, work, and play. Now, with a new plan, organizers hope to revitalize the area in four main categories. Twelve Points Revitalization Committee president, Jennifer Mullen, announced the five year plan for the Twelve Points community. Community...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Winter Weather and Cars - What you need to know as you hit the roads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures, you need to make sure you're prepared. That's especially if you'll be driving. Sue Anderson knows temperatures could potentially start dropping soon. When winter weather hits, the first thing she looks for is low tire pressure. "All...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

TH South Covington

TH South girls basketball wins back to back games for the first time this season. The Terre Haute South girls basketball team beat Covington 33-26. Katherine Sarver and Presl…
COVINGTON, IN

