WTHI
Terre Haute police officer cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been cleared of all wrongdoing after fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month. On December 1, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 1644 First Avenue. Officer Adam Noel was one of the responding officers.
One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co.
One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co. A Greene County man is dead after police say a teen accidentally fired a weapon, hitting the victim.
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Vigo County meth dealer
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers need your help in locating a wanted person. Darielle Jordan is wanted on several warrants out of Vigo Superior Court Div 3. These warrants include Residential Entry, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jordan is a 30-year-old...
"We've got a great staff" Vermillion County jail nears completion, sheriff-elect Holtkamp talks plans going forward
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County jail project is nearing completion. Sheriff-elect Mike Holtkamp has a few projects lined up for Vermillion County. The biggest of those projects is the new jail, which is nearly finished. In just under two weeks, Mike Holtkamp will be the new Vermillion...
Indiana State Police looking for new recruits
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into a new year, the Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits. The agency is currently accepting applications for its 84th Recruit Academy. To apply, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, be a high school graduate, and have a...
Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County. The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg. The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank. The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed...
Local recycling center wants to expand to southern Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a successful year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is wanting to expand south. Over the past year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has seen around 350 cars a day. Residents can visit the current facility off at 3230 East Haythorne Avenue in north Terre Haute.
Wabash Valley children are in need of foster parents, especially during the holiday season. Here's how two local women are helping
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local child welfare advocates are asking you to consider fostering children this holiday season. Vigo County has the third-highest child abuse and neglect death rate in Indiana. That combined with a shortage of foster parents around the holidays has put a strain on the foster...
New book showcases the history of Terre Haute's YWCA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local author and historian wants to spotlight Terre Haute's YWCA. Pat Bringman recently wrote a book titled "The Terre Haute YWCA Story." It details the history of the "Y" from when it opened in 1902 to the present day. Bringman and her husband wrote...
Terre Haute-based internet provider announces Brazil expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Clay County community will soon have a new option to get online. On Tuesday, Terre Haute-based Joink announced plans to expand its services to Brazil. Joink is a high-speed, fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses. In a written statement, Brazil's...
Five year 12 Points revitalization plan announced
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twelve Points is becoming a great place to live, work, and play. Now, with a new plan, organizers hope to revitalize the area in four main categories. Twelve Points Revitalization Committee president, Jennifer Mullen, announced the five year plan for the Twelve Points community. Community...
Plainfield beats TH North girls on late three
Terre Haute North girls basketball rallied back from 10 day after a quarter to tie the game late. Plainfield would hit a three with five seconds left to beat the Lady Patriots 42-39.
TH South volleyball star Lilly Merk commits to Valpo
Terre Haute South junior Lilly Merk has verbally committed to play college volleyball at Valpo. She picked Valpo over ISU and Belmont. This past season she led South in kills and was 46th overall in the state with 380.
Winter Weather and Cars - What you need to know as you hit the roads
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures, you need to make sure you're prepared. That's especially if you'll be driving. Sue Anderson knows temperatures could potentially start dropping soon. When winter weather hits, the first thing she looks for is low tire pressure. "All...
TH South Covington
TH South girls basketball wins back to back games for the first time this season. The Terre Haute South girls basketball team beat Covington 33-26. Katherine Sarver and Presl…
