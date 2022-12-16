ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play best friends in new Netflix rom-com ‘Your Place or Mine’

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Dwayne Johnson Cut From A Popular Disney Franchise

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built himself a very successful acting career over the past decade. He has partnered with Disney many times including the films Race to Witch Mountain, Moana, and Jungle Cruise. Now, Disney is reportedly working on a series based on Witch Mountain. The first...
Reality Tea

Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”

Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably […] The post Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful” appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy