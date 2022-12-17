MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service economy, is excited to announce that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform. As part of the agreement, InReach will upgrade all 18 of its branches — including 18,800 vending machines and 1,200 micro markets — onto Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, bringing cashless payments and operational visibility to its business units. Sodexo is one of the nation’s leaders in quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, and InReach provides a wealth of convenience solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers through dynamic spaces and delicious food and drink options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005382/en/ Cantaloupe has announced that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform , which will help Sodexo InReach accelerate growth in key markets across all U.S. branches. (Photo: Business Wire)

12 DAYS AGO