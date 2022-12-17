Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO: Our Company Is a ‘Funnel’ for Big Brand Partnerships
Polygon Studios, a subsidiary of the India-based blockchain creator, is a “funnel” for consumer-facing brands that want to jump into Web3, according to the media production company’s CEO, Ryan Wyatt. Wyatt, previously head of gaming at YouTube, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Friday the West Hollywood,...
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
Sodexo’s InReach Chooses Cantaloupe’s Complete Business and Payments Platform to Power 20,000+ Self-Service Locations
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service economy, is excited to announce that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform. As part of the agreement, InReach will upgrade all 18 of its branches — including 18,800 vending machines and 1,200 micro markets — onto Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, bringing cashless payments and operational visibility to its business units. Sodexo is one of the nation’s leaders in quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, and InReach provides a wealth of convenience solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers through dynamic spaces and delicious food and drink options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005382/en/ Cantaloupe has announced that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform , which will help Sodexo InReach accelerate growth in key markets across all U.S. branches. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Amazon to replace human staff with AI propelled robots
As expected, the Artificial Intelligence technology is invading our lives so much that it has already started stealing our jobs as robots are being hired as human replacements. The reason is that they do not ask for leaves or weekly offs, work 24/7 if/when necessary, are easy to maintain, do not take sick leaves and never demand for any bonus or stipulated pay.
Woonsocket Call
Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Altpocket, Amberdata, Anchorage, Bakkt, Binance, Bitgo, Blox, Coinbase, Coinstats, & Cointracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto Asset Management estimated at US$413.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Meta faces showdown in court over VR acquisition
Federal regulators will press their case for stopping Meta from acquiring a VR studio beginning Thursday in a San Jose courtroom. Why it matters: The trial will mark the first high-profile public test of the Federal Trade Commission's effort under chair Lina Khan to broaden the principles of antitrust law in ways that might bar Big Tech from getting bigger.
Woonsocket Call
ITOCO Welcomes Scientist Focused on Developing Carbon Credits
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC). ITOCO Inc. is pleased to welcome Jose Alves as Chief Agronomist. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, Mr. Alves holds a Degree in Biology and a Master's Degree in Agronomic Engineering from the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, Universidade Técnica de Lisboa.
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Plant Prefab Shakes Up Homebuilding Industry
Steve Glenn, founder & CEO of Plant Prefab, a sustainable homebuilding startup, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest funding round and business model.
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
Woonsocket Call
TECO 2030 with Consortium Finalizes Agreement for EUR 5 Million in HyEkoTank Project
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF)(ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce that the Grant Agreement has been signed by the European Union. The grant consists of EUR 5 million in grants under the funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE. The project is planned to start in February 2023.
CoinDesk
Starbucks Launches Beta of Web3 'Odyssey' Loyalty Program
Starbucks on Thursday launched a beta test of its highly anticipated Odyssey program, which combines customer loyalty rewards with non-fungible token (NFT) collecting and other gamified elements. The popular coffee chain opened the Web3 extension to its Starbucks Rewards program to a "small group of waitlist members," including employees and...
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Poised with Solutions as Costs for Cybercrime Expected to Hit $10.5T by 2025
Cerberus Sentinel (NASDAQ: CISO) is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider based in Scottsdale, Arizona. This positions the company in a rapidly growing sector, with Cybersecurity Ventures projecting that cybercrime damages will cost the world a whopping $8 trillion in 2023 in an expected upward trend. “We predict that global cybercrime damage costs will grow by 15% per year over the next three years, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion USD in 2015,” reads a recent article published by Cybersecurity Ventures. “The 2022 Official Cybercrime Report published by Cybersecurity Ventures and sponsored by eSentire, provides cyber economic facts, figures, predictions and statistics, which convey the magnitude of the cyber threat we are up against, and market data to help understand what can be done about it.”
Woonsocket Call
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Dassault Systèmes Receives Highest Recognition in Top 2022 Global Sustainability Ratings
Dassault Systèmes figures in the DJSI World Index for the second consecutive year, performing in the top 1% of companies in the software industry. 2022 achievements also include the “leader” rating of “AAA” from MSCI and a “Platinum Medal” rating from EcoVadis. Achievements...
