Broncos add 3rd quarterback to roster by promoting Guarantano
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — 'Tis the season when NFL teams start losing quarterbacks to injury. NFL teams were circling around Broncos' practice squad quarterback Jarrett Guarantano on Monday to the point Guarantano is no longer a practice squader. To fend off the competition -- most notably the Arizona Cardinals who...
Broncos' no-show count was one of the largest in team history
DENVER — Led by quarterback Brett Rypien and the rushing duo of Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, the Denver Broncos celebrated a 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. However, the sunny, mid-December game was only sparsely attended. The Broncos announced a no-show count of 18,423 for the...
Rypien, Murray rally Broncos past Arizona, 24-15
DENVER — During the halftime intermission, the Broncos celebrated the 30th season anniversary of both Thunder, their mascot who runs on the field after any home-team score, and their cheerleaders. It took the Broncos' offense a half to warm up, but thanks to quarterback Brett Rypien and the rushing...
Colorado tops Northern Colorado for Tad Boyle's milestone win
BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva scored 26 points, KJ Simpson added 18, and Colorado defeated Northern Colorado 88-77 on Sunday night, giving Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle his program record-tying 261st win. With a record of 261-160, Boyle, in his 13th season, is tied with Sox Walseth who was...
Marlon Mack delivers comeback performance for Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A screen pass brought about the Comeback Player of the Past Two Years moment for Marlon Mack. The Broncos had the ball and momentum to start the second half last Sunday, although they were still trailing the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-14. On second and 14 from the Broncos’ own 34, quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak relayed in the perfect call, a screen to counter a heavy Chiefs’ blitz.
Avalanche trade for forward Denis Malgin
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Dryden Hunt. Malgin, 25, has recorded four points (2g/2a) in 23 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. A fourth-round selection (102nd overall) of the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft, Malgin has played in 215 career NHL contests with the Panthers and Maple Leafs, totaling 64 points (30g/34a).
Nuggets' Jokic has career-high 27 rebounds in triple-double
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 40 points and a career-high 27 rebounds in yet another triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 on Sunday night. Jokic also had 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season and 81st overall. He had 20 rebounds in the first half.
Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avalanche beat Isles 1-0 in shootout
DENVER — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling...
Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week
DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location
DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
Denver Zoo to close while polar vortex pummels Colorado
DENVER — The coldest temperatures in decades will close Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo will close for daytime admission and Zoo Lights evening admission on Thursday, Dec. 22. "The majority of our animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort, and we hope our guests are able to stay safe and warm inside as well," Denver Zoo said in a statement.
Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado
DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado opens
AURORA, Colo. — An Illinois-based family restaurant is expanding to Colorado. Sweet Basil Café opens its first Centennial State location on Monday, Dec. 19, at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The restaurant, which serves an expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites, occupies a 6,911-square-foot space at...
Denver to open 24-hour warming center ahead of cold weather forecast
DENVER — The City and County of Denver announced Monday that it is planning to open a 24-hour warming center at the Denver Coliseum beginning Wednesday, as an arctic cold front is forecast to hit Denver later this week. The 24-hour warming center at the Denver Coliseum, located at...
Denver saw its first below-zero temperature of the season, and more are in the forecast
DENVER — The storm system that brought a blizzard to the eastern plains on Tuesday dragged another arctic cold front across the Front Range, dropping the temperature to -2 degrees at Denver International Airport on Friday morning. That was the coldest spot in the metro area, as it usually...
Community celebrates first home rebuilt after Marshall Fire
LOUISVILLE, Colorado — Almost one year after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes, the first home is finally completed. Jessica Carson lost her Louisville home on December 30th last year. A day after the fire, Carson called her contractors at Wood Brothers Homes. "That was the biggest...
Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado
DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen
COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
How to avoid frozen pipes in your home
DENVER — Firefighters in the Denver metro area are preparing for 911 calls related to pipes bursting. Once the weather starts to warm up after a big freeze homeowners run into problems. Bitter cold in Denver will continue Thursday with the high for the day staying below zero. Thursday...
Proctor's Garden: How to make a holiday centerpiece
DENVER — A bunch of supermarket flowers plunked in a vase is underwhelming. You can fashion a lovely holiday centerpiece with some flowers and some fruit. Start with a low, wide bowl. Fill it with fruit. Add water. Cut off most of the stems of the flowers. You don't...
