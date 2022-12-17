ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 10 Arkansas routs UNC Asheville 85-51

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback men's basketball will be going into SEC play on a high note. No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) cruised by UNC Asheville 85-51 Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena. It was the Hogs' final non-conference game before their first SEC game against LSU on December 28 in Baton Rouge.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Razorbacks fall in overtime to South Florida 66-65

The Arkansas women's basketball team suffered its second consecutive defeat Wednesday in San Diego. After the 17th-ranked Razorbacks (13-2) took their first loss Tuesday to Oregon, the Hogs suffered another close loss, falling 66-65 to South Florida at the San Diego Invitational. Erynn Barnum led all Razorbacks with 21 points,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
GRAVETTE, AR

