Gardner Constructs a DIY Plant Tunnel That is Jaw Dropping.

By Haley Mast
 3 days ago

It looks cool and is super useful!

Gardening is so much more than just dirt, seeds, and water. For many it is a form of expression, a place to escape the world, stick your hands in the dirt and destress, or a way to express artistic freedom, like planting spiral gardens or creating shaped hedge trimmings.

One at home gardener @gourdfarmer created the most visually pleasing garden scape we’ve seen yet, a tunnel that you can stand up in, hide out in, escape the heat in, and space out in.

The Maine based gourd farmer created his tunnel DIY style. He first prepped his ground for normal planting, using black weed cloth and hefty plastic under the projected tunnel frame. He then crafted his tunnel maze using square fencing, running it vertical and then bending it to make a rainbow shape for the entire length of the tunnel.

Once the tunnel frame is constructed the man starts planting his climbing plants; gourds! Once the plants have filled in, the tunnel creates a great area for him and his dogs to get some shade and enjoy the ambiance of leafy green plants growing above.

This would be beautiful if you chose climbing flowers to create a colorful archway, or grew crops to make an edible garden you could picnic under with friends and family.

