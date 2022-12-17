ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold and breezy weekend for Long Island with mix of sun and clouds

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a breezy weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

NEW: Breezy winds means wind chills in the single digits to teens overnight and the 20s during the day heading into Christmas Week.

NOW: Seasonably cold overnight with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday

NEXT: Weather to Watch Thursday/Friday for our next storm system and what looks to be a very cold Christmas weekend.

OVERNIGHT: More clouds arrive this evening with a stray shower possible. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Hanukkah Begins at Sunset. A cold start with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: near 40. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and cold. Highs: in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: First Day of winter. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 39.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or winter precipitation to the northwest. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: A chance for rain or snow. Breezy. Highs likely in the 40s. Cooler air is possible.

NEXT WEEKEND: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is our coldest air of the season. A mix of clouds with highs generally in the 20s and lows in the teens.

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wild Weather in Hudson Valley Leading Up to Christmas

A huge storm is barreling toward the East Coast just before Christmas. How will this affect the Hudson Valley?. Last week we told you that the Hudson Valley was predicted to receive over two feet of snow in the days leading up to the holiday. Luckily, we won't see that much snow, but some nasty weather will certainly put a damper on everyone's travel plans.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather now, but a Yellow Alert is posted for Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a developing storm that is now located over the Pacific Northwest of the United States. This storm will move east and intensify rapidly by the middle of the week. Latest computer modeling data shows that this will turn out to be a large, powerful storm that will move through the Central Great Lakes producing blizzard-like conditions near Chicago by Thursday and Friday. Initially, Rochester will be on the warm side of the storm which will bring some mixed precipitation for us Thursday and early Friday. But as a cold front passes later Friday and a rapid drop in the temperature is expected with the potential for a flash freeze and a change to snow late Friday. In addition, strong winds will likely develop for Western New York on Friday night and Saturday. The combination of wind and bitter cold will make for some very harsh conditions heading into Christmas weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
wwnytv.com

North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Powerful winter storm to impact travel plans locally and nationally ahead of the holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major winter storm could make a mess of the holiday travel season this week with impacts for the entire Great Lakes region including all of WNY. On Wednesday, a wave of energy moving in over the Rocky Mountains will quickly organize into a low pressure system, eventually a winter storm. This low pressure will be strongest this area has seen in a long time. As it heads from Colorado to the Great Lakes, it'll have the opportunity to rapidly intensity Thursday and it brings blizzard-like conditions with heavy snow, gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures across the Upper Midwest and central Plains. Travel by air and road will greatly be impacted, potentially even dangerous at times.
COLORADO STATE
WRGB

From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm

Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
VERMONT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
SYRACUSE, NY
