Cold and breezy weekend for Long Island with mix of sun and clouds

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a breezy weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

NEW: Breezy winds means wind chills in the single digits to teens overnight and the 20s during the day heading into Christmas Week.

NOW: Seasonably cold overnight with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday

NEXT: Weather to Watch Thursday/Friday for our next storm system and what looks to be a very cold Christmas weekend.

OVERNIGHT: More clouds arrive this evening with a stray shower possible. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Hanukkah Begins at Sunset. A cold start with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: near 40. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and cold. Highs: in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: First Day of winter. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 39.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or winter precipitation to the northwest. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: A chance for rain or snow. Breezy. Highs likely in the 40s. Cooler air is possible.

NEXT WEEKEND: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is our coldest air of the season. A mix of clouds with highs generally in the 20s and lows in the teens.