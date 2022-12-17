Draymond Green Says Steve Kerr Benching Him In Game 4 OF 2022 Finals Was "Disrespectful As F**k"

Draymond Green opens up on Steve Kerr benching him in Game 4.

Draymond Green is one of the most impactful defensive players in NBA history, and his accolades speak for themselves. However, Draymond Green has clearly declined offensively since his peak, with his scoring progressively getting worse throughout the years.

In Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Draymond Green ended up getting benched in crucial moments down the stretch. Recently, he claimed that he felt as though that decision by Steve Kerr was "disrespectful" but added that the most important thing for him was to win a championship. (32:20)

"I even got benched in Game 4. I got offense/defense subbed -- by the way, I felt like that was disrespectful as f--k. But, it's cool. Like, I didn't take it personal because the only thing that was important to me was to win a championship."

It is clear that despite his feelings about it being disrespectful, benching Draymond Green at that moment clearly worked out for the Golden State Warriors . That started a 3-game win streak for the team to win the Finals. It is good to see that Draymond Green "didn't take it personal," as he had his eyes set on a bigger goal.

Steve Kerr Explained Why He Benched Draymond Green

Previously, Steve Kerr explained why he ended up benching Draymond Green down the stretch of Game 4 . He stated that he was "looking for a shift" and added that one "can't worry about anybody's feelings" in those moments.

"I've been here now eight years so I know all these guys so well," Kerr said. "I didn't really think much about it when I took Draymond out in Game 4, because that unit was not doing well so I was really looking for a shift. And I was thinking I would just take him out for a minute or two and then get him back. "In the NBA if you find a group that works, then you stick with it and it doesn't matter who is on the floor. You can't worry about anybody's feelings being hurt or anything like that. So when that group started to play well, I wasn't paying any attention to the bench, but Andre, you were there and I've heard since that you were there talking to Draymond and I'm sure he was staying ready. Sure enough, when the run ended and we went back to him, he was great and made huge plays down the stretch and it all worked out."

It is clear that Steve Kerr is willing to make the tough decisions when it comes to lineups and find whatever works to win a game. In this situation, he felt as though benching Green was the right call.

There is a reason that Steve Kerr is one of the most accomplished coaches and players ever . He does whatever it takes to win, and his results as head coach of the Warriors speak for themselves.

