ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SwimInfo

Duke Names Doak Finch Interim Swimming Coach

Doak Finch has been named the interim swimming and diving coach at Duke University, replacing the late Dan Colella. Finch will oversee the rest of the 2022-23 season, the school announced on Thursday. He will take the position long held by Colella, who died last week after 17 seasons coaching the Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy