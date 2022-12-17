Kelton Henderson's Game-Breaking Speed Adds Dimensions To Carolina's Offense

Wide receiver Kelton Henderson has remarkable speed that could add new pieces to South Carolina's offense.

Speed kills. It's a famous saying in recruiting circles, and for good reason. Speed is the one thing that can't be learned or coached ; you can always hit the film room, lift weights, or work on your game, but speed is a gift.

Wide receiver Kelton Henderson has that gift. The Florida native has terrorized defenses for his entire high school career, and now he brings that electric element to South Carolina's offense.

Henderson is a slender 5-11 and 175 lbs., but he can fly. Lehigh Senior High School used him on sweeps, reverses, and screens to put Henderson in one-on-one scenarios.

Admittedly, his tape doesn't show much outside of game-breaking displays of athleticism. That doesn't mean he won't grow into that over time, and he already has a considerable advantage.

Henderson's short-area quickness is unparalleled. He can shrink his hips in a tight window before exploding through his stance and hitting the accelerator to the outside.

There is some downfield ability . Henderson can jump and highpoint the football over larger defensive backs, which is impressive for someone of his stature. He needs to string it together more consistently in college, but the ability is there.

Furthermore, he's an immediate asset on special teams. When you give him several seconds to choose an alley to run through, it spells bad news for the kicking team. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo is likely very excited about the possibility of having Henderson on the return team.

Henderson is the type of player that fits in today's game. He knows how to play in space, and his sheer presence forces defenses to shade defenders toward his side of the field.

He may become a complete receiver in college, or he could continually take the top of defenses. Henderson is sure to excel at whatever he becomes because of his rare athletic traits.

