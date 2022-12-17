Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Woman shot in home invasion, man arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — Jacksonville Police received a call of a possible disturbance. The call happened on Saturday, December 17 around 12:40 a.m. When police arrived at the Jacksonville home, they found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later...
wdbr.com
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody
A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
Springfield Police arrest 9 people for weapon offenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield. A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18. 31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. […]
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
wlds.com
Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday
Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
wymg.com
Purse snatching is Crime of the Week
A purse snatching is the Sangamon and Menard Counties Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Monday, December 12th around 5 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy on Sangamon Ave. The victim was entering the store when a man wearing white shoes, dark pants, dark jacket and a multi-color stocking cap grabbed the victim’s purse and left the store.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
wmay.com
Investigation Shows Jacksonville School Regularly Has Students Arrested For Disciplinary Infractions
A Jacksonville school for students with disabilities is under scrutiny for its reliance on police intervention and arrests to deal with its troubled population. An investigation by ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune finds the Garrison School in Jacksonville calls police to respond to disturbances there on an average of once every other day, resulting in more than 100 arrests of students over the past five years.
khqa.com
Police: 14-year-old girl arrested for striking teacher
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Friday for striking a teacher, according to a Jacksonville police report. Police were called to the Jacksonville Middle School around 11:14 a.m. for a report of two girls fighting. An 11-year-old girl and the 14-year-old student were both issued...
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered
A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...
newschannel20.com
New information in death of woman hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive on Tuesday. Police say that Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was hit by at least two cars. Officials say both vehicles...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
wlds.com
Routt Catholic Student Passes Away From Injuries Sustained in Friday Car Crash on Alexander Black Top
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed a Routt Catholic High School student has passed away due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday morning in rural Morgan County. Allmon said in a press release tonight that 16 year old Kelly E. Peters of New Berlin succumbed to...
Illinois College student accused of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
newschannel20.com
Woman killed after getting hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, can confirm the death of a 33-year-old female pedestrian that was hit by a car. She was brought in by EMS from the scene of an incident on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield Tuesday evening. The...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
