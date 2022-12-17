What Deion Branch, Louisville Players Said After Fenway Bowl Win vs. Cincinnati

Read what the interim head coach of the Cardinals, defensive end YaYa Diaby, running back Jawhar Jordan and middle linebacker Monty Montgomery said after their Fenway Bowl win vs. the Bearcats:

BOSTON - The Louisville football football program is heading into the offseason a winner.

Taking on their former longtime conference rival in Cincinnati, the Cardinals used a stout defensive performance and a stellar ground game to decisively take down the Bearcats in the Fenway Bowl, winning 24-7 Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. to keep the Keg of Nails.

"Overall, I thought it was a decent game plan," interim head coach Deion Branch said after the game. "Coach (Josh) Stepp and the offensive staff did a great job the entire week game planning, and clearly we know what Coach (Mark) Ivey and the defensive staff have done all season. So we saw pretty much what has been there all year. I think these guys are looking forward to next season."

Louisville more than tripled their offensive production over Cincinnati, posting 419 yards to UC's 138. Running back Jawhar Jordan took home the game's offensive MVP honors with 115 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries, while middle linebacker Monty Montgomery was tabbed as the game's defensive MVP after logging eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and a forced fumble.

"Honestly, guys like these two (Jordan and Diaby) and Deion, they're great leaders," middle linebacker Monty Montgomery said. "The way that they had the program set up was amazing. It was an easy [transition] from (former head coach Scott) Satterfield leaving to Deion. It wasn't downhill.

Here's what Branch, Diaby, Jordan and Montgomery had to say following the win:

Interim Head Coach Deion Branch

Louisville Interim HC Deion Branch Fenway Bowl Postgame Presser (12/17/22) (; 15:04)

DE YaYa Diaby, RB Jawhar Jordan and MLB Monty Montgomery

Louisville Players Fenway Bowl Postgame Presser (12/17/22) (; 5:16)

(Photo of Deion Branch: Eric Canha - USA TODAY Sports)

