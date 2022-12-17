Deputies: Minor arrested for firing gun at roller rink near Holland

HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a shot was fired at a roller rink near Holland Friday night.

Around 9:13 p.m., Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called to the parking lot of Rollxscape Skating Center for reports of a fight between minors. Witnesses told deputies that one of the suspects fired a shot from a handgun.

Deputies say the gunfire did not hit anyone or damage any property.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect’s vehicle as it drove away. That led deputies to the vehicle, which they pulled over and recovered a handgun. One minor suspect was arrested and booked into the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center, deputies said.

The name of the suspect was not released.

