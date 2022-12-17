Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kslnewsradio.com
Is your city one of Utah’s 33 healthy designations?
SALT LAKE CITY — Get Healthy Utah has released a list of 33 Utah cities and towns who have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation. To be on the list, leaders and programs within the city must make recognizable efforts for health. Specifically, Get Healthy Utah said the city...
SLC mayor orders homeless shelters to increase capacity after multiple deaths
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to add capacity to homeless shelters after five people died during recent cold weather conditions.
KSLTV
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
KSLTV
Five people die on Salt Lake City streets, mayor takes emergency action
SALT LAKE CITY — Five people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets in Salt Lake City over the last five frigid days. So, the mayor is taking emergency action. She’s helping to add nearly 100 beds to the system. Heading into the winter, the state and several...
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden City being “proactive” in finding housing solutions
OGDEN, Utah — As the housing crisis continues, Ogden is attempting to relieve its current and future residents. The city is proposing a change to the current planning and zoning ordinance to allow for older hotels and motels to be converted into multi-family housing units. Ogden City Council member...
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
ksl.com
Advisories issued as snow returns this week. But will Utah have a white Christmas?
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is back in Utah's forecast just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and western Uinta mountain ranges, where 6 to 12 inches or more of snow are currently forecast to fall primarily on Wednesday. It also issued a winter weather advisory that covers the parts of the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back and other parts of northern Utah, where snow is also expected to fall.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City backs rezone to make way for controversial Avenues cottages plan
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Tuesday approved a plan that calls for 19 new single-lot cottages on a vacant space of land in the Avenues neighborhood after developers presented members of the council with final alterations earlier in the day, which were made following backlash from residents.
Bill would make it illegal to pass snowplows in Utah
Utah drivers who pass snowplows doing their job may soon get more than a dirty look and a few choice words.
ksl.com
Why Utah's governor issued an emergency order suspending propane delivery rules
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah. Gov Spencer Cox issued an emergency executive order late last week that temporarily suspends federal regulations related to liquid petroleum gas deliveries, citing high demand and long lines at loading facilities during cold weather conditions. "We're seeing long lines at loading facilities," he said,...
kslnewsradio.com
Air quality along the Wasatch Front is concerning for sensitive groups
SALT LAKE CITY — With the smoggy air looming over the Wasatch Front, certain groups may be at risk for health concerns in Cache, Davis, and Salt Lake counties. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines sensitive groups as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with diabetes.
KSLTV
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
ksl.com
4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties
PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
kslnewsradio.com
Rethink your use of extension cords says Utah Fire Marshal
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. “They were never meant to replace permanent wiring,” Black told KSL NewsRadio, “and shouldn’t be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces.”
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Utah
Utah is known for its wide range of climates and landscapes, from the arid deserts of the south to the snowy peaks of the north. But even within this diverse state, some places are truly frigid! Today, we will look at some of these places and learn which one is the “King of the Cold.” Additionally, we’ll learn about some of the unique interactions the cold has on the local wildlife. Let’s discover the coldest place in Utah!
