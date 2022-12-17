Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral
The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder
One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Dak Prescott now owns dishonorable distinction after loss to Jaguars
Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).
Gruden Calls for Official to Be Suspended Over McLaurin Call
The former Washington coach didn’t hold back his thoughts on the controversial penalty.
Eli Apple Had A 6-Word Message For Tom Brady Following Sunday's Game
Eli Apple has never been one to mince words, and that was certainly the case after he and the Bengals beat Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. The Bengals came roaring back in the second half, overcoming a 17-3 deficit at halftime, to beat the Bucs 34-23 this weekend. After the game, ...
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary
Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England called for a draw, and Rhamondre... The post Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eli and Peyton Manning were perplexed as this football fan dressed as Gumby drank through his eye
During this week’s ManningCast, Peyton and Eli Manning witnessed something truly out of the ordinary. Coming back from a commercial break, the camera zoomed in on someone in the stands at a freezing Lambeau Field dressed in a Gumby costume chugging a beverage through one of their Gumby eyeholes.
Bill Belichick gets crushed over Patriots-Raiders ending
The New England Patriots’ boneheaded final play against the Las Vegas Raiders got all sorts of attention around the NFL, with one surprising figure getting a lot of heat for how things unfolded. The Patriots lost on an epic blunder, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ poorly-conceived lateral was intercepted...
Look: Photo Of Tony Dungy Volunteering Is Going Viral
NFL legend Tony Dungy is going viral on Twitter for spreading holiday cheer. CBS Sports analyst Jay Feely posted the former NFL player and coach "quietly volunteering" for The Salvation Army. While there certainly was no fanfare, the former NFL coach and player has posted about The Salvation Army ...
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NFL World Reacts To The Patriots' Quarterback Drama
New England Patriots fans were taken aback Tuesday by what appeared to be a rift between starting quarterback Mac Jones and a prominent teammate. Bill Barnwell of ESPN floated the idea of New England going in a different direction at quarterback over the offseason. It would behoove Bill Belichick ...
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision
Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week. According to ...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls for equal protection of QBs, others: 'No one talking bout guy jumping on my neck'
The NFL has been under fire for their handling of roughing the passer penalties this season. While the amount of roughing the passer penalties is actually down, it does not feel that way since many of the calls are controversial to say the least. Defenders are being flagged for simply having their weight on a quarterback after a sack, which directly flies in the face of what the most physical sport in America is about.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
