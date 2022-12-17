CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by officers in Culver City early Sunday morning after leading police on a short chase. It all started just after midnight in the 3800 block of College Avenue, according to Culver City Police, when officers were called to a house for reports of a domestic violence incident. According to reports, a man was threatening his wife with a handgun.

