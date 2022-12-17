Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trialAmy NiuLos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
Fatal Shooting Outside Department Store Under Investigation
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting is under investigation involving a victim who was fatally shot outside a department store Monday night in the Sun Valley… Read more "Fatal Shooting Outside Department Store Under Investigation"
LAPD seeks driver who struck bicyclist in Mid-City, fled scene
The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a Camry that struck and injured a bicyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this month. The crash at Venice and Hauser boulevards occurred just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 7, and it left the bicyclist hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said […]
Man dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley
A man is dead after a shooting in a Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley, and a search is now underway for the gunman.
KTLA.com
Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
foxla.com
Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
foxla.com
Man fatally shot in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Calif. - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday in a Sun Valley Kohl's parking lot. It happened around 10 p.m. at the store located in there 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. According to police, the victim was approached by an armed man...
foxla.com
Burglary suspect released, arrested again next day: Whittier PD
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities arrested a burglary suspect in Whittier just a day after he was released, according to police. The 28-year-old suspect, Tsuwa Banaswas Mikubo, was arrested most recently on Monday after he was caught leaving a jewelry store at the Whittwood Town Center with stolen watches. SUGGESTED:. Police...
foxla.com
Pursuit suspect shot and killed in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by officers in Culver City early Sunday morning after leading police on a short chase. It all started just after midnight in the 3800 block of College Avenue, according to Culver City Police, when officers were called to a house for reports of a domestic violence incident. According to reports, a man was threatening his wife with a handgun.
foxla.com
LA County ‘miracle’ couple reunited with first responders who rescued them
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Tuesday, a couple was at a loss for words and filled with gratitude after they reunited with the brave first responders who saved them on what was a terrifying afternoon in the Angeles National Forest. The special moment was seen only on Good Day...
foxla.com
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood
A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night. Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack. The investigation is […]
Man arrested in sextortion scheme that led to suicide of minor
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sextorting a 17-year-old San Jose boy, who later died by suicide, according to a press release from police Monday. Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 15, police stated. […]
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
Shots Fired During Smash and Grab Jewelry Vendor Robbery at Indoor Swap Meet
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Pomona Police Department responded to a smash and grab robbery with shots fired inside the Pomona Indoor Swap Meet on the 1600 block of East Holt Avenue and Indian Hill Boulevard in the city of Pomona. Once officers...
Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police
A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged today in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target.
Police Search for Driver Who Killed Man in South LA
Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Man Crossing South Los Angeles Street Struck and Killed; Driver Flees
A man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles was struck and killed Friday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled.
Comments / 0