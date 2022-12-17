ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA area shooting leaves one dead

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD seeks driver who struck bicyclist in Mid-City, fled scene

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a Camry that struck and injured a bicyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this month. The crash at Venice and Hauser boulevards occurred just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 7, and it left the bicyclist hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

Man fatally shot in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Calif. - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday in a Sun Valley Kohl's parking lot. It happened around 10 p.m. at the store located in there 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. According to police, the victim was approached by an armed man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Burglary suspect released, arrested again next day: Whittier PD

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities arrested a burglary suspect in Whittier just a day after he was released, according to police. The 28-year-old suspect, Tsuwa Banaswas Mikubo, was arrested most recently on Monday after he was caught leaving a jewelry store at the Whittwood Town Center with stolen watches. SUGGESTED:. Police...
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Pursuit suspect shot and killed in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by officers in Culver City early Sunday morning after leading police on a short chase. It all started just after midnight in the 3800 block of College Avenue, according to Culver City Police, when officers were called to a house for reports of a domestic violence incident. According to reports, a man was threatening his wife with a handgun.
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Out-of-town visitor fatally shot in North Hollywood

A man visiting from Chicago was fatally shot in North Hollywood late Friday night. Julian Bynum, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Bynum suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 11:30 p.m. attack. The investigation is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in sextortion scheme that led to suicide of minor

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sextorting a 17-year-old San Jose boy, who later died by suicide, according to a press release from police Monday. Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 15, police stated. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Girl shot by teen playing with gun in South Los Angeles: police

A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA. Investigators said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA

