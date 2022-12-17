Free toys spread smiles at Evansville school event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — During the season of giving, a partnership between an Evansville school and church aims to give back to those who need it the most.

(Courtesy: EVSC)

Cedar Hall Community School and City Church set up a holiday shopping center earlier this week, providing parents the opportunity to shop for their children free of charge.

“There was even a gift wrapping station so they were ready to go once they were out of the door,” the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says on social media. “Awesome stuff!”

(Courtesy: EVSC)

City Church was previously asking the public for new toys last week to go towards the shopping center, as well as new and gently used coats for donation. Organizers with the church posted about the event on social media Saturday afternoon.

“We had an incredible experience partnering up with Cedar Hall Community School this Christmas season for a Parent Shop,” they say. “Thank you to those that donated gifts and their time. We are excited to share more about this special day in the next few weeks as well as our future with this school!”

(Courtesy: EVSC)

(Courtesy: EVSC)

(Courtesy: EVSC)

(Courtesy: EVSC)

(Courtesy: EVSC)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).