Johnny tyler
2d ago
weed isn't sold by the milligram.. nys will turn into California where the taxes are so high on legal purchases that people will go right back to the streets to purchase.
none of your business
3d ago
Nothing, I buy them on a Native American reservation
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
New Yorkers get additional SNAP benefits in December
Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December
Look out for these 5 changes affecting New Yorkers’ wallets in 2023
The new year is just a few weeks away.
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
newyorkupstate.com
NY licensed eight nonprofits to sell weed. Are those organizations even allowed to do that? (Guest column)
Paula Collins is a NY attorney representing cannabis operators and investors. At issue is the way the IRS views cannabis. As we all know, cannabis is federally illegal. Therefore, an organization that participates in the cannabis market, even for education and advocacy purposes, can not obtain or maintain its status as a 501c3 organization.
newyorkupstate.com
How to sell legal weed in New York: Carl Anderson’s start as a dispensary owner.
NY Cannabis Insider is following Carl Anderson, a CAURD license winner, as he navigates the evolving cannabis retail landscape in New York. Anderson will share his struggles, questions, frustrations and accomplishments along the way. Carl Anderson woke up to congratulatory text messages on Nov. 21, 2022, stupefied. New York’s Office...
New York State Is One Step Closer To Banning Use Of Gas To Heat Your Home
New York State is moving closer to banning the use of fossil fuels to heat homes. The Climate Action Council approved the state's plans to phase out the use of oil, propane, and natural gas furnaces yesterday, Monday, December 19, 2022. In just two years, starting in 2025, all new...
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
"Significant concerns" to a widespread change in energy policy in NYS
New York State’s Climate Action Council Monday approved a scoping plan that would see drastic changes in homes and businesses all over WNY. “We expressed significant concerns about a number of issues,” said Dottie Gallagher of the Partnership.
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. New York state is currently ranked 3rd in population in the...
Legislative Gazette
New York awards first 36 dispensary licenses; dozens more on hold
The New York state Cannabis Control Board has approved the first 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses out of 900 applications so far. Twenty-eight of these licenses were awarded to a person previously convicted of a marijuana-related infraction and eight went to by nonprofits with a focus on helping former inmates, making them the first legal marijuana sellers of New York farm product for adult, recreational use.
wwnytv.com
Local officials call state’s renewable energy policy unrealistic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can you see yourself driving an electric vehicle by 2035? Making your home fully electric by 2030? The state can. It’s part of its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The state is essentially proposing to eliminate natural gas from our daily lives by...
WNYT
Schumer announces large federal grant for New York state fire departments
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has delivered the third largest federal grant in state history to New York fire departments. The grant will provide $4 million to help staff and train departments. This will allow 16 new firefighters for the Spa City. The money will come from a new federal...
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?
Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
proclaimerscv.com
Due to the Delayed Rollout, New York Pot Growers are Sitting on Tons of Legal Cannabis
Nine recreational cannabis dispensaries are expected to open in Connecticut in January 2023, and there are already many running successfully in New Jersey. A cannabis conundrum is being created by the slower rollout in New York, where no timetable has been set yet. The initial license holders in the area risked everything for legal marijuana. However, they currently have cannabis ready to sell worth $500 million but no buyers.
