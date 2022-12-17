There aren't many bakeries in North Carolina where you can taste the same Christmas cookies your great-great-grandmother had when she was a little girl. Built in 1799, the Winkler Bakery is likely the oldest bakery in the state. Stepping inside is like walking into a time-capsule of the past 200 years: The sweet scents, the sound of the cracking fire in the oven – and Sister Deborah in the kitchen, a bonnet on her head and her hands coated in flour, rolling out gingerbread cookies for the next generation of wide-eyed children.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO