Alabama State

WRAL News

3M to stop making hazardous ‘forever chemicals;’ it operates multiple facilities in NC

3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, will stop making controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025. The chemicals, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” are found in hundreds of household items and used to make coatings and products that can repel water, grease, heat and oil. The most recent science suggests that these chemicals are much more hazardous to human health than scientists had initially thought and are probably more dangerous at levels thousands of times lower than previously believed.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Powerful quake jolts Northern California; 70K without power

RIO DELL, CALIF. — A powerful earthquake rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. At least 11 injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WRAL News

New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60 days...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WRAL News

New leader announced for NC unemployment office

A chief deputy at the state unemployment office will now head the office, taking over for a former state lawmaker who was brought in to run things during the COVID-19 pandemic but has now moved to an advisory position in the governor's office. M. Antwon Keith will be acting assistant...
WRAL News

Generations of gingerbread: 200-year-old NC bakery still serving Christmas cookies

There aren't many bakeries in North Carolina where you can taste the same Christmas cookies your great-great-grandmother had when she was a little girl. Built in 1799, the Winkler Bakery is likely the oldest bakery in the state. Stepping inside is like walking into a time-capsule of the past 200 years: The sweet scents, the sound of the cracking fire in the oven – and Sister Deborah in the kitchen, a bonnet on her head and her hands coated in flour, rolling out gingerbread cookies for the next generation of wide-eyed children.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
