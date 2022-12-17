Read full article on original website
Related
3M to stop making hazardous ‘forever chemicals;’ it operates multiple facilities in NC
3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, will stop making controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025. The chemicals, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” are found in hundreds of household items and used to make coatings and products that can repel water, grease, heat and oil. The most recent science suggests that these chemicals are much more hazardous to human health than scientists had initially thought and are probably more dangerous at levels thousands of times lower than previously believed.
Gov. Cooper activates Emergency Response Plan with single-digit temperatures on the way
RALEIGH, N.C. — With arctic air that's forecasted to grip most of the country as Christmas nears, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to activate the state’s emergency operations plan. In the Triangle, WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Friday will feature the coldest...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, KAN. — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Powerful quake jolts Northern California; 70K without power
RIO DELL, CALIF. — A powerful earthquake rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. At least 11 injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60 days...
Booze It & Lose It: How law enforcement across NC are keeping roads safe from impaired drivers
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy, a 911 dispatcher and her son and a bicyclist were all killed within weeks of each other - all by drunk drivers. The string of high-profile deaths comes as law enforcement cracks down on DWIs. WRAL News wanted to know how this year’s...
Roanoke Rapids police identify man's remains found inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Authorities confirmed the identity of a 28-year-old man found earlier this month in a car at the bottom of the Roanoke River. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department confirmed WRAL News' report that Keyon West's remains were found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon.
Attention shoppers: Price scanner errors can hurt your wallet
RALEIGH, N.C. — When you’re out holiday shopping, double check that the price you’re paying it’s the price listed. More than 50 stores in North Carolina were recently fined for price scanning errors. Five On Your Side's Keely Arthur breaks down the stores in our area...
North Carolina elections officials call do-over election after local poll worker wrongly claimed a candidate had died
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday unanimously decided to call a do-over election for a local race in Surry County after a poll worker reportedly told at least one voter that one of the candidates running was dead, despite the person actually being alive.
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
LOS ANGELES — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
New leader announced for NC unemployment office
A chief deputy at the state unemployment office will now head the office, taking over for a former state lawmaker who was brought in to run things during the COVID-19 pandemic but has now moved to an advisory position in the governor's office. M. Antwon Keith will be acting assistant...
After years of unprecedented shortages, are teachers prepared for North Carolina's ambitious education goals?
Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that resulted from the case. Jackie Dickens had to take a breather. Two of...
Generations of gingerbread: 200-year-old NC bakery still serving Christmas cookies
There aren't many bakeries in North Carolina where you can taste the same Christmas cookies your great-great-grandmother had when she was a little girl. Built in 1799, the Winkler Bakery is likely the oldest bakery in the state. Stepping inside is like walking into a time-capsule of the past 200 years: The sweet scents, the sound of the cracking fire in the oven – and Sister Deborah in the kitchen, a bonnet on her head and her hands coated in flour, rolling out gingerbread cookies for the next generation of wide-eyed children.
8th-grade student, 4 educators hailed as heroes for their role in protecting lives when Fuquay-Varina Middle School student fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Staff members and an 8th-grade student in Fuquay-Varina were hailed as heroes Tuesday by town leaders and the community for their efforts to save lives when a student fired a gunshot inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School earlier this month. Thankfully there were no injuries, just a damaged...
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, OHIO — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV was...
Here's why it's hard to find children's pain and fever medicine in NC right now
GARNER, N.C. — Parents of sick kids across the country are having a hard time finding medications to relieve pain and fever. CVS, Walgreens and Target have limited purchases of children’s pain-relief medicine. CVS is restricting both in-person and online purchases to two children's pain relief products. Walgreens...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0