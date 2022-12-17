Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Buffalo Bills Fans Need Help Finding Their Lost Ring
You've heard the phrase when something is hard to find that it's like looking for a needle in a haystack. Well...this one might be harder to find than that. But...it would mean the world to a couple who love the Bills. Saturday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Miami...
Could Micah Hyde Be Returning for the Buffalo Bills This Season?
The Buffalo Bills will be playing in another bad weather game this Saturday, when they take on the Bears in Chicago. The biggest threat for the Bills will be getting to Chicago on Friday, but the historic winter storm that will impact much of the Midwest and Great Lakes could shut down Chicago for travel because of heavy snow and dangerous winds. The weather for the game will be quiet but bitterly cold, with negative wind chills and 9 degrees for a kickoff temperature.
Buffalo Sports Hit The Trifecta
The 716 was able to do something that has never happened before in the history of Buffalo professional athletics. I don't know if many people actually have even thought about this before it happened, but since we are all superfans of Buffalo Sports, I know that we're delighted that it has finally occurred.
Couple Gets Engaged At Dolphins Bills Game In Buffalo
Just when you thought that watching the Buffalo Bills squish the Miami Dolphins 32 - 29 in Buffalo on Saturday, December 17, 2022, one couple decided to up the ante during the game at Highmark Stadium. The rematch between Miami and Buffalo was an absolute nail-biter with both teams going...
Fan Wore The Most Ridiculous Josh Allen Jersey at the Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are still in first place in the AFC after their huge win over the Miami Dolphins from this past Saturday at Highmark Stadium. The game didn't turn out to be the snowstorm event we thought it would be, due to a change in wind direction which cause the lake effect snow band to stay north most of the game, but it was still a very entertaining contest for the country to watch.
Twas The Night Before Christmas – Buffalo, New York Edition
What’s better than the Buffalo Bills? I guess the answer is: the Buffalo Bills at Christmastime!. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with that last win against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills are going to the AFC East Playoffs! You can’t help but feel a little happier this time of year, especially with the Bills doing so well.
Josh Allen Told Bills Fans To Stop Doing This [VIDEO]
Josh Allen was getting fed up with some of the Bills fans on Saturday. While the snow may have been cleared from the field in Buffalo, there was enough snow left in the stands to form snowballs. And Bills fans did not hesitate to throw them towards the end zone...
Lil Wayne Left Speechless After Watching Eli Manning Rap
Lil Wayne was left speechless after he watched a video of Eli Manning rapping in the studio. On Monday night (Dec. 19), Lil Wayne appeared on Manningcast, a football podcast hosted by quarterback siblings Peyton and Eli Manning, to discuss his favorite team The Green Bay Packers. While on the show, Peyton wanted to show Weezy a video of his brother, Eli, rapping and the Young Money leader's reaction was priceless.
