ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
agritechtomorrow.com

Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County

Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received their Middle-Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements on the inflation relief payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV. Then the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
restaurantdive.com

What’s at stake in the next battle over the FAST Recovery Act

Opponents of the FAST Recovery Act, California’s landmark labor reform law, reached an important milestone on Dec. 5. A coalition backed by many of the country’s major restaurant corporations gathered enough signatures to trigger a statewide referendum — putting the legislation on ice until California’s 2024 general election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmakers want answers on tax refund debit card issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers have confirmed what KCRA 3 Investigates first reported last week: several people have complaints and concerns of fraud with the state's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. "This is becoming an embarrassing routine for the state of California," said Republican Assm. Jim Patterson,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security income changes starting soon for California residents

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting California really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $800 dollars more per household⁠—each month for some individuals in California. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Court of Appeal

California has three levels of courts – trial courts (called the superior courts), courts of appeal, and the high court (called the supreme court). Title 8 of the California Government Code deals with the organization and government of the state’s courts. Chapter 4 sets forth the courts of appeal. Article 1 provides general provisions and Article 2 provides officers and employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

California to end mandatory COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave will no longer be mandatory in California after Dec. 31, 2022. The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to end the mandatory leave starting in 2023. Employment Attorney Annie Ellis joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss details.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierrawave.net

Inflation is Pushing California’s Minimum Wage Up. Here’s What it Will Be in 2023

This January, California’s minimum wage will rise to $15.50. That represents an increase of 50 cents-an-hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $1.50 an hour for those with 25 or fewer. It’s the first time that the minimum wage is the same for all employers in the state regardless of size. The hike is a provision of legislation signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 which ties increases beyond $15 an hour to inflation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in May that this latest increase was based on inflation exceeding 7%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy