Read full article on original website
Related
agritechtomorrow.com
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
2urbangirls.com
California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received their Middle-Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements on the inflation relief payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV. Then the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.
Haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund? It may be on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are a lot of conversations online about the Middle Class Tax Refund. Some people say they got theirs, others have yet to receive theirs, and others are confused on which payment they are supposed to be getting. ABC10 reached out to the State of California...
proclaimerscv.com
California Stimulus: You Could Get a Replacement, If You Lost or Threw Away Your Middle-Class Tax Refund
The state of California has now distributed $7,508,156,450 billion in Middle-Class Tax Refunds (MCTR), of which 6,956,431 payments have been made by direct deposit and 6,856,281 have been made via debit cards. However, some Californians have rejected or destroyed debit cards after getting them because they thought they were spam or junk.
restaurantdive.com
What’s at stake in the next battle over the FAST Recovery Act
Opponents of the FAST Recovery Act, California’s landmark labor reform law, reached an important milestone on Dec. 5. A coalition backed by many of the country’s major restaurant corporations gathered enough signatures to trigger a statewide referendum — putting the legislation on ice until California’s 2024 general election.
KCRA.com
California lawmakers want answers on tax refund debit card issues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers have confirmed what KCRA 3 Investigates first reported last week: several people have complaints and concerns of fraud with the state's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. "This is becoming an embarrassing routine for the state of California," said Republican Assm. Jim Patterson,...
Social Security income changes starting soon for California residents
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting California really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals in California. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
mynwmo.com
Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black
I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
California Will Offer a Rebate on Electric Bikes in 2023 – Here’s How to Claim It
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will launch an incentives program in the first quarter of 2023 to make electric bikes, or e-bikes, more affordable for Californians. Pedal Ahead, a San...
localocnews.com
6.4 magnitude quake centered offshore 9 miles WSW of Ferndale in Northern California
According to the United States Geological Survery (USGS), a 6.4 magnitude quake occurred just after 2:30 a.m. offshore WSW of Ferndale in Northern California at a depth of 11 miles. The location is 215 miles northwest of San Francisco. No tsunami is expected. According to KRCR, a local ABC affiliate,...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Court of Appeal
California has three levels of courts – trial courts (called the superior courts), courts of appeal, and the high court (called the supreme court). Title 8 of the California Government Code deals with the organization and government of the state’s courts. Chapter 4 sets forth the courts of appeal. Article 1 provides general provisions and Article 2 provides officers and employees.
kusi.com
California to end mandatory COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave will no longer be mandatory in California after Dec. 31, 2022. The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to end the mandatory leave starting in 2023. Employment Attorney Annie Ellis joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss details.
sierrawave.net
Inflation is Pushing California’s Minimum Wage Up. Here’s What it Will Be in 2023
This January, California’s minimum wage will rise to $15.50. That represents an increase of 50 cents-an-hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $1.50 an hour for those with 25 or fewer. It’s the first time that the minimum wage is the same for all employers in the state regardless of size. The hike is a provision of legislation signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 which ties increases beyond $15 an hour to inflation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in May that this latest increase was based on inflation exceeding 7%.
4 Great Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
freightwaves.com
Appellate court hears arguments on constitutionality of California’s Prop 22
An appellate court must sort through several legal interpretations after hearing arguments on whether California should allow Prop 22, the 2020 referendum designed to exempt the state’s gig workers from the AB5 independent contractor classification law. Voters approved Prop 22 by a hefty margin on Election Day in 2020....
mendofever.com
A Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
Comments / 0