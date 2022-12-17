The big, retro cruiser market is slowly shrinking as the want and need for bulky, low-on-power, barely fuel-efficient, and dated motorcycles decreases steadily. This poses significant problems for a brand like Harley-Davidson which has produced brawny cruisers as its bread and butter for over a century. In fact, the company had even announced its exit from India before it got financial help from Hero MotoCorp. Clearly, Harley-Davidson has to expand its portfolio, cater to a wider audience, and modernize itself–all of which can be solved by a good entry-level motorcycle. That’s exactly what the MoCo is trying to achieve with its QJMotor partnership, but sadly, the two products - the HD350 and HD500 - look disappointing after their unexpected reveal via the Chinese approval documents and showcased by Cycle World.

1 DAY AGO