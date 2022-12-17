Read full article on original website
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Car of the Week: A Rare 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series Is Heading to Auction With Only 32 Miles
From January 21 through 29, Barrett-Jackson will take over Westworld in Scottsdale, Ariz., with the auction house’s largest event of the year—a Who’s Who of collector cars and collectors. Of all the sports cars, hot rods and everything in between, one luminary of the proceedings, the Ford GT, is a current favorite among well-heeled enthusiasts. The Ford GT was built as a race car, and the street-legal versions are practically the same as their motorsport siblings. Little more than finished interiors distinguish them from the track stars that dominated Le Mans when Ford’s then-new GT took the victory podium as...
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford Mustang horsepower numbers are in
Ford unveiled a redesigned 2024 Mustang in September, though at the time the automaker didn't confirm any horsepower figures. The wait is finally over as Ford on Thursday published the figures, and they're higher across the board. The range starts off with the 2024 Mustang Ecoboost, with a 2.3-liter turbo-4...
MotorAuthority
Hennessey dials up the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R to 1,000 hp
Ford's new 2023 F-150 Raptor R offers plenty of performance straight out of the box, but Hennessey Performance Engineering plans to dial things up a notch. The Texan tuner on Tuesday announced the new VelociRaptoR 1000 upgrade, which will boost output to a hypercar-worthy 1,000 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. Final numbers will be announced closer to the debut in early 2023.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
iheart.com
Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles
The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
I drove America's cheapest electric SUV, the $28,000 Chevy Bolt EUV. It's the affordable EV we've been waiting for.
Elon Musk hasn't delivered on his promise to sell a $25,000 Tesla. Chevy beat him to the punch with the Bolt EUV.
Larry McReynolds Doesn’t Hold Back and Drops Truth Bombs About Hailie Deegan and Her Future in NASCAR
Larry McReynolds talked on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week about Hailie Deegan moving to ThorSport Racing in 2023 and dropped some truth bombs about her performance and future in NASCAR. The post Larry McReynolds Doesn’t Hold Back and Drops Truth Bombs About Hailie Deegan and Her Future in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
MotorTrend Magazine
Roadkill’s 426 Hemi-Powered AMC Gremlin Is Freiburger’s Dream Street Freak
Earlier this season on Roadkill, Mike Finnegan stole a car. It wasn't really stealing, he just coordinated the transportation of David Freiburger's 1975 AMC Gremlin from the dreaded MotorTrend project car storage lot in Southern California (where somehow Roadkill project cars seem to deteriorate faster than in less-hospitable climates) to his home in Georgia. The 426 Hemi-powered Street Freak had been sitting, wounded and nearly forgotten, for a couple years after its last Roadkill road trip—also its first road trip after being transformed into the "Hemi Gremmie"—and Freiburger wasn't sure when (or if) he was going to get to rebuilding the titular Hemi engine.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Ford Just Killed Its Final $30k F-150
Pickup trucks that cost less than $30k used to be common, but the last one died with this latest round of MSRP hikes. The post Ford Just Killed Its Final $30k F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The electric F-150 is such a smash hit, Ford's ramping up production again — and its scale shows why it's not sweating the startups
Ford's F-150 Lightning factory is now operating on three shifts as the carmaker rushes to meet demand for its first all-electric pickup truck.
Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard
Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
