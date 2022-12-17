ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

SFGate

No. 19 Michigan 76, No. 6 North Carolina 68

NORTH CAROLINA (9-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.394, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hodgson 3-7, Adams 2-4, Kelly 0-2, Todd-Williams 0-4, Ustby 0-1, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Adams 1) Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Paris 1, Poole 1, Team 1,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
SFGate

OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
SFGate

UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

First Period_1, Seattle, Donato 7 (Larsson, Geekie), 16:27. Second Period_2, Seattle, Soucy 2 (Wennberg, Borgen), 10:00. 3, Seattle, Sprong 8 (Geekie, Tanev), 16:58. 4, Seattle, McCann 15, 19:16. Third Period_5, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (Toropchenko, Brown), 5:59. 6, St. Louis, Buchnevich 11 (Krug, Schenn), 10:54 (pp). 7, Seattle, Tanev 5...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
STANFORD, CA

