SS Carlos Correa Contract On Hold Due To Medical Issue
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in California
SFGate
No. 11 UCLA 82, Fresno St. 48
FRESNO ST. (7-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.170, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Book 2-5, Lacy 2-2, Todorova 1-2, West 1-3, Brown 1-2, Guimaraes 0-1, Chatfield 0-2, Dunn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Book 1, West 1, Lacy 1, Doreste 1) Turnovers: 23 (Todorova 8,...
SFGate
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
SFGate
No. 19 Michigan 76, No. 6 North Carolina 68
NORTH CAROLINA (9-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.394, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hodgson 3-7, Adams 2-4, Kelly 0-2, Todd-Williams 0-4, Ustby 0-1, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Adams 1) Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Paris 1, Poole 1, Team 1,...
SFGate
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
SFGate
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 83, SOUTHERN INDIANA 59
Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Swope 3-5, Simmons 3-7, Lakes 3-8, Polakovich 0-1, Henry 0-2, Solomon 0-2, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Henry 5, Simmons 3, Swope 3, Lakes, Smith, Solomon). Steals: 5 (Simmons 2, Mielke, Smith, Solomon).
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
SFGate
PITTSBURGH 84, SYRACUSE 82
Percentages: FG .467, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Cummings 6-11, Burton 2-2, Elliott 2-9, Hinson 2-9, J.Diaz Graham 1-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 15 (Burton 5, Hinson 4, Cummings 3, J.Diaz Graham 2, Elliott). Steals: 4 (Burton, Elliott,...
SFGate
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
SFGate
UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72
Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
SFGate
SAN JOSE STATE 65, CAL POLY 43
Percentages: FG .269, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 2-23, .087 (Franklin 1-3, Prukop 1-4, Jory 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Taylor 0-4, Hunter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 10 (Pierce 4, Penn-Johnson 2, Hunter, Prukop, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Franklin, Jory, Stevenson).
SFGate
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
SFGate
GRAND CANYON 68, IDAHO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Nagle 2-3, Parker 1-1, D.Carr 1-3, Tomley 1-6, Burgin 0-2, Mackenzie 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Arington 2, Nagle, Parker). Turnovers: 10 (Parker 3, D.Carr 2, Arington, Burgin, Nagle, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 6 (Tomley 2, Arington,...
SFGate
NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54
Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson 3,...
SFGate
XAVIER 73, SETON HALL 70
Percentages: FG .456, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Dawes 3-8, Jackson 1-1, Samuel 0-1, D.Davis 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2, Odukale 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ndefo 4, Samuel, T.Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Richmond 5, Odukale 3, D.Davis 2, Ndefo 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Ndefo 2,...
SFGate
HARVARD 62, UC IRVINE 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Ledlum 2-5, Silverstein 1-2, Nelson 1-4, Tretout 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Sakota 0-3, Okpara 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Okpara). Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Okpara 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Simon 2, Silverstein, Tretout). Steals:...
SFGate
BYU 90, LINDENWOOD 61
Percentages: FG .371, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell). Turnovers: 11 (Caldwell 2, Childs 2, Ware 2, Burrell, Cole, Lemovou, Tracey, Trimble). Steals: 9 (Burrell 2,...
SFGate
Toledo 21, Liberty 19
LIB_Louis 9 run (N.Brown kick), 3:50. TOL_FG Cluckey 41, 10:51. TOL_Kuhl 4 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 8:45. TOL_Finn 1 run (Stuart pass from Finn), 10:35. LIB_Sibley 29 pass from Salter (kick failed), 7:24. LIB_Hanshaw 67 pass from Daniels (pass failed), 3:40. A_20,622. ___. LIB TOL. First downs 12 27.
SFGate
ARMY 66, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 55
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (C.Benson 3-5, Cross 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-8, Mann 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Dove). Turnovers: 13 (Rucker 4, Peterson 3, Johnson 2, Mann 2, Caldwell, Dove). Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Caldwell,...
SFGate
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
SFGate
Seattle 5, St. Louis 2
First Period_1, Seattle, Donato 7 (Larsson, Geekie), 16:27. Second Period_2, Seattle, Soucy 2 (Wennberg, Borgen), 10:00. 3, Seattle, Sprong 8 (Geekie, Tanev), 16:58. 4, Seattle, McCann 15, 19:16. Third Period_5, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (Toropchenko, Brown), 5:59. 6, St. Louis, Buchnevich 11 (Krug, Schenn), 10:54 (pp). 7, Seattle, Tanev 5...
