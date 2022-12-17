ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

No. 11 UCLA 82, Fresno St. 48

FRESNO ST. (7-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.170, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Book 2-5, Lacy 2-2, Todorova 1-2, West 1-3, Brown 1-2, Guimaraes 0-1, Chatfield 0-2, Dunn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Book 1, West 1, Lacy 1, Doreste 1) Turnovers: 23 (Todorova 8,...
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

Denver 105, Memphis 91

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
DENVER, CO
SFGate

No. 19 Michigan 76, No. 6 North Carolina 68

NORTH CAROLINA (9-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.394, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hodgson 3-7, Adams 2-4, Kelly 0-2, Todd-Williams 0-4, Ustby 0-1, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Adams 1) Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Paris 1, Poole 1, Team 1,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
SFGate

NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64

Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
MIAMI, FL
SFGate

PURDUE FORT WAYNE 83, SOUTHERN INDIANA 59

Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Swope 3-5, Simmons 3-7, Lakes 3-8, Polakovich 0-1, Henry 0-2, Solomon 0-2, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Henry 5, Simmons 3, Swope 3, Lakes, Smith, Solomon). Steals: 5 (Simmons 2, Mielke, Smith, Solomon).
FORT WAYNE, IN
SFGate

PITTSBURGH 84, SYRACUSE 82

Percentages: FG .467, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Cummings 6-11, Burton 2-2, Elliott 2-9, Hinson 2-9, J.Diaz Graham 1-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 15 (Burton 5, Hinson 4, Cummings 3, J.Diaz Graham 2, Elliott). Steals: 4 (Burton, Elliott,...
SYRACUSE, NY
SFGate

LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66

Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
SFGate

UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

SAN JOSE STATE 65, CAL POLY 43

Percentages: FG .269, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 2-23, .087 (Franklin 1-3, Prukop 1-4, Jory 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Taylor 0-4, Hunter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 10 (Pierce 4, Penn-Johnson 2, Hunter, Prukop, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Franklin, Jory, Stevenson).
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

GRAND CANYON 68, IDAHO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Nagle 2-3, Parker 1-1, D.Carr 1-3, Tomley 1-6, Burgin 0-2, Mackenzie 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Arington 2, Nagle, Parker). Turnovers: 10 (Parker 3, D.Carr 2, Arington, Burgin, Nagle, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 6 (Tomley 2, Arington,...
POCATELLO, ID
SFGate

NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54

Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson 3,...
EVANSTON, IL
SFGate

XAVIER 73, SETON HALL 70

Percentages: FG .456, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Dawes 3-8, Jackson 1-1, Samuel 0-1, D.Davis 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2, Odukale 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ndefo 4, Samuel, T.Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Richmond 5, Odukale 3, D.Davis 2, Ndefo 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Ndefo 2,...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

HARVARD 62, UC IRVINE 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Ledlum 2-5, Silverstein 1-2, Nelson 1-4, Tretout 0-1, Wojcik 0-2, Sakota 0-3, Okpara 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ledlum 2, Okpara). Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Okpara 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Simon 2, Silverstein, Tretout). Steals:...
IRVINE, CA
SFGate

BYU 90, LINDENWOOD 61

Percentages: FG .371, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell). Turnovers: 11 (Caldwell 2, Childs 2, Ware 2, Burrell, Cole, Lemovou, Tracey, Trimble). Steals: 9 (Burrell 2,...
PROVO, UT
SFGate

Toledo 21, Liberty 19

LIB_Louis 9 run (N.Brown kick), 3:50. TOL_FG Cluckey 41, 10:51. TOL_Kuhl 4 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 8:45. TOL_Finn 1 run (Stuart pass from Finn), 10:35. LIB_Sibley 29 pass from Salter (kick failed), 7:24. LIB_Hanshaw 67 pass from Daniels (pass failed), 3:40. A_20,622. ___. LIB TOL. First downs 12 27.
SFGate

ARMY 66, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 55

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (C.Benson 3-5, Cross 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-8, Mann 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Dove). Turnovers: 13 (Rucker 4, Peterson 3, Johnson 2, Mann 2, Caldwell, Dove). Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Caldwell,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
SFGate

FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

First Period_1, Seattle, Donato 7 (Larsson, Geekie), 16:27. Second Period_2, Seattle, Soucy 2 (Wennberg, Borgen), 10:00. 3, Seattle, Sprong 8 (Geekie, Tanev), 16:58. 4, Seattle, McCann 15, 19:16. Third Period_5, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (Toropchenko, Brown), 5:59. 6, St. Louis, Buchnevich 11 (Krug, Schenn), 10:54 (pp). 7, Seattle, Tanev 5...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy