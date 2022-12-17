Baptist Road closed in Ashfield Monday

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A road in Ashfield will be closed on Monday for construction.

Baptist Road will be closed on Monday, December 19th from 6:30a.m. to 4:30p.m. There will be heavy equipment in the road during that time. The road will be closed between Cranstons Tree Farm and Bellus Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

