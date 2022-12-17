ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashfield, MA

Baptist Road closed in Ashfield Monday

By Julia Cunningham
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAWMD_0jmJb5hw00

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A road in Ashfield will be closed on Monday for construction.

20 calls during 30 hour winter storm in Ashfield

Baptist Road will be closed on Monday, December 19th from 6:30a.m. to 4:30p.m. There will be heavy equipment in the road during that time. The road will be closed between Cranstons Tree Farm and Bellus Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
WESTFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
SHREWSBURY, MA
franklincountynow.com

Structure Fire On King Street In Hatfield

(Hatfield, MA) Sunday afternoon a first-alarm fire broke out in a structure on King Street in Hatfield. Multiple area departments responded for mutual aid including the South Deerfield Fire District. King Street was temporarily closed, but reopened several hours later. Hatfield Fire crews returned from the scene by 8:15 p.m., leaving one engine for a fire watch.
HATFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Feeding Hills home destroyed by early morning fire

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Feeding Hills house is a total loss following a fast-moving fire early Tuesday morning. It was a site no one wants to see, especially just days before Christmas. A house on Liquori Drive is now destroyed and has left neighbors, like Donna Vandall, shocked. “It...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $250,000 in Wilbraham

Jeffrey Tweedell acquired the property at 19 Bridge Street, Wilbraham, from Ronald N Rauscher and Susan M Rauscher on Dec. 2, 2022. The $250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses...
WILBRAHAM, MA
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy