Baptist Road closed in Ashfield Monday
ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A road in Ashfield will be closed on Monday for construction.20 calls during 30 hour winter storm in Ashfield
Baptist Road will be closed on Monday, December 19th from 6:30a.m. to 4:30p.m. There will be heavy equipment in the road during that time. The road will be closed between Cranstons Tree Farm and Bellus Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
