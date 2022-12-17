Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch
You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges | TMZ LIVE
Willie McGinest Ambushes Man, Hits Him with Bottle in Nightclub Beatdown. Royal Expert Isn't Buying What Harry & Meghan Are Selling. Congressman Ritchie Torres Defends Celebrities That Endorsed FTX. 1:07. 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide, The Last Time We Saw Him. 1:23. Jadakiss & Styles...
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Hypebae
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him
Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Reflects On 'Two-Week Cocaine Run' After Scoring First Diamond Plaque
Kid Cudi has been awarded his first diamond plaque, and used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life. Cudder’s juggernaut hit “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day — was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
TMZ.com
Liver King Undergoes Tests To Prove Abs Are Real After Steroid Confession
The Liver King's gimmick might not be 100% legit, but his abs certainly appear to be ... 'cause a top plastic surgeon says the fitness influencer's shredded core is NOT fake. Along with being accused of using steroids (which just so happened to be true), people have speculated LK's washboard abs were actually a result of implants.
Vice
Before the e-girl there was the X-girl
This article is part of the i-Dentity podcast series. You can listen to the full episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The e-girl is one of the most pervasive internet subcultures we have today. But the e-girl didn’t appear out of nowhere - her origins lie in aesthetic styles which emerged during third-wave feminism in the US. From the Riot Grrrls, to skater style, through to indie rock, soft grunge and emo, the e-girl is an aesthetic amalgamation of subcultures from the relatively recent past. In particular, the 1990s streetwear brand X-girl, founded by Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon and stylist Daisy von Furth, served as a blueprint for the rehashing and remixing of subcultural styles, the wearing of too-tight baby tees and general girl-centrism found in the culture of the e-girl.
Vice
A photographic ode to chaos, euphoria and self-discovery
This story originally appeared on i-D Italy. If life is essentially one long, uninterrupted state of flux, any semblance of stability is mere illusion. Chaos, on the other hand, is inevitable. This seems to be the message behind German fashion photographer Valeria Herklotz’s latest photo book, Chaos, published by Oui Non Editions, which documents a series of bodies in motion, dancing with wild abandon.
soultracks.com
First Listen: India Shawn is “Caught in the Middle”
December 19, 2022 – India Shawn has the special sauce, that certain something extra which separates good from great artists. Her particular blend of old and new R&B, spiced with hip hop, and delivered with her supple, rich and elastic vocals, pulls you in immediately. Hers is the complete package.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Debuts Edgy New Hairstyle With Metallic Waist Trainer Look
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. It's Wednesday Addams like you've never seen her before. Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character on the Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, has debuted an edgy new look. The brunette actress traded in her medium-length locks for a sassy, chopped, layered bob. In a Dec. 16 Instagram post and appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old showcases her new hairstyle while wearing a metallic, chained waist-trainer over a black, semi-sheer, white collared maxi dress with black platform pumps.
Megan Fox Sparkles In Mini Skirt & Low Cut Top For Date Night With MGK: Photo
Megan Fox, 36, looked sensational on a dinner date with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in Los Angeles on December 19. The Jennifer’s Body actress rocked a silver miniskirt and a pale green, bustier-style low cut top that showed off her cleavage. Megan’s look also included a fuzzy pink cardigan that matched her open-toe heels and handbag. Megan tied her dark brunette hair in a high ponytail and left the rest of her locks down over the shoulder.
bodyslam.net
Sabu Posts Cocaine On His Instagram
Wrestling in the 80’s was wild and Sabu isn’t done reliving it. Drug use and most of all, cocaine use, is not as hot of a topic in pro-wrestling today as it was back in the 80’s and 90’s. Long gone are the days of everyone on the roster using the booger sugar. But, ECW Legend Sabu is still going with the old times, apparently because he took to Instagram to post a video of a cocaine line and baggy. No caption, and no sound other than an added on Metallica track. But, this seems to be about on brand for Sabu. He just worked Battleground Wrestling at the old ECW arena on Saturday in Philadelphia, PA and now he’s posting grams on the gram. What a weekend. You can see the coke tray below.
Kylie Jenner Sports All-Leather Biker Outfit in New Photos
Kylie Jenner was captured headed out for a night on the town this week, looking every part a biker babe. The reality star and mom-of-two stepped out in Los Angeles on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14, where she was caught getting out of the driver's side door of a silver truck or SUV.
webisjericho.com
Mr. Bungle/Faith No More Singer Fights Off Drone While On Stage (w/Video)
A few weeks ago, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose called out fans who used drones to get footage of the band while they were performing. He told drone enthusiasts who were trying to capture bootleg footage to take their “toys somewhere else.”. Mr. Bungle singer Mike Patton...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Hawk Shares ‘Weird’ Photo With The Undertaker (Photo)
Everyone who grew up in the 1990s would recognise both the Undertaker and Tony Hawk. The two men were the top stars in their respective sports of pro wrestling and skateboarding. It took over 20 years, but the two icons of the 1990s and early 2000s were finally spotted together.
wegotthiscovered.com
The complete history of Pinhead from ‘Hellraiser’
The Hell Priest of Hellraiser is one of the most iconic characters in horror. He is a demon to some, an angel to others, and definitely not called “Pinhead” if creator Clive Barker has his way. The Lead Cenobite, head of an infernal, extra-dimensional church of “pain and...
